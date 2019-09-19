What's on the big screen this week

Michael Pena, Isabela Moner and Eva Longoria star in Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

WITH the September school holidays nearly upon us, there's a slew of new family-friendly films hitting cinemas today.

Preschool favourite Dora the Explorer gets a live-action remake with Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Filmed on the Gold Coast, the adventure comedy follows a 16-year-old Dora as she ventures out of her jungle home for the first time and into the even more hostile world of an American high school.

DreamWorks transports viewers to China in its new animated offering Abominable, which follows a teenage girl as she discovers a magical yeti on the roof of her building and leaves her city home to help him reunite with his family on Mount Everest.

The Seth Rogen-produced comedy Good Boys may be about a trio of 12-year-olds who are naive about girls and kissing, but with its raunchy humour this is a teens and adult only affair.

Sylvester Stalone also returns in his final outing as John Rambo in Last Blood.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Why you should see it: This irresistible live-action adaptation of the preschool cartoon is Jumanji meets Indiana Jones. Read the review.

Abominable (G)

A teenage girl must help a magical Yeti must return to his family on Mount Everest.

Why you should see it: The latest DreamWorks film is sweet, sage and on song. Read the interview with director Jill Culton.

Ad Astra (M)

Astronaut Roy McBride must undertake a harrowing journey to the edge of the solar system when his long-lost scientist father seems to have resurfaced.

Why you should see it: Visually stunning, this sci-fi drama is not your traditional space action film. Read about star Brad Pitt's interview on The Project.

Good Boys (MA 15+)

Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for their first kissing party.

Why you should see it: This junior version of Superbad has its moments that will make you laugh so hard your sides hurt. Read the review.

Rambo: Last Blood (R18+)

Rambo goes up against a Mexican cartel in what's reported to be his last adventure.

Why you should see it: Nearly two decades after he first played US Army veteran John Rambo, Sly returns for one last bloody instalment of the popular action franchise.

UglyDolls (G)

A group of free-spirited dolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

Why you should see it: This soft and squishy animated film will only appeal to the very young.

Continuing:

Downton Abbey (PG)

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Why you should see it: Fans will enjoy this return to Downton as all of their favourite characters reconvene for a royal visit. It's not the most inventive storyline but it will do. Read the review.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG)

When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, the flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies must form an unlikely team to save their homes.

Why you should see it: What this cheap and cheerful romp lacks in finesse it makes up for with colour and velocity. Read the review.

Armstrong (G)

This documentary features never-before-seen family home-movie footage, along with still and moving images that chronicle astronaut Neil Armstrong's incredible life.

Why you should see it: This documentary doesn't eclipse the others that were released for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but it does a good job of revealing the nature of the man at the forefront of the mission.

It: Chapter 2 (MA 15+)

Twenty-seven years later, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Why you should see it: Unlike its predecessor, It: Chapter 2 leaves NOTHING to the imagination. Read the interview with Jack Dylan Grazer.

The Farewell (PG)

A headstrong Chinese-American woman returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Why you should see it: Hollywood's traditional approach to terminal illness is turned on its head in this authentic, and at times side-splittingly funny, story of family dynamics. Read the review.

The Kitchen (MAG 15+)

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.

Why you should see it: Three talented leads do their best in this busy crime drama, but what should have been a story of female empowerment is just a big mess. Read the review.

Amazing Grace (G)

The never-before-seen music documentary captures the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as she records the most successful gospel album of all time, Amazing Grace, with James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir.

Why you should see it: This concert documentary, which nearly never saw the light of day, puts you right in the room for one of Aretha Franklin's most electrifying performances. Read the interview with director Alan Elliott.

Dragged Across Concrete (R 18+)

Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation.

Why you should see it: Mel Gibson gets down and dirty in this hard-boiled crime drama about a good cop who goes bad after spending too much time around crooks and low-lifes. Read the review.

Angel Has Fallen (MA 15+)

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Why you should see it: Action man Gerard Butler is back to save the day for the third time as Agent Banning in a franchise that has racked up a staggering body count. Read the review.