ANZAC DAY: What's open and what's closed in Ipswich
THOUSANDS of Ipswich locals woke up early to attend official Anzac Day commemorations today
Despite Anzac Day being a public holiday, a number of businesses will be open to cater to those who are out and about.
We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat in the centre of Ipswich throughout the day.
HOTELS AND PUBS (No alcohol will be served before 12pm. From Noon until 1pm any alcohol will have to be ordered with a meal. Normal beverage service starts from 1pm.)
Racehorse Hotel: The restaurant is open from 11.30am while the bar and gaming room open from 1pm.
PA Hotel: Plantations will open at 10am for coffee and cake, lunch is available from 12pm and Tap'd will open from 1pm. Char'd will open for dinner from 1pm. The gaming room will open at 1pm.
Coronation Hotel: From 1pm until late.
Prince of Wales Hotel: From 1pm until late.
Orion Hotel: Anzac Day breakfast from 6am with a gold coin donation. Open until midnight (regular hours).
SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING CENTRES
Riverlink Shopping Centre. Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly.
Booval Fair: CLOSED
Brassall Shopping Centre: CLOSED
Orion Shopping Centre: Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening around lunch time.
Redbank Plaza: The centre is closed but the cinemas will be open from 1pm.
Woolworths Yamanto: CLOSED
Coles: CLOSED
Aldi: CLOSED (All Ipswich stores)
IGA West Ipswich: 6am - 10pm
CAFE AND RESTAURANTS
Fourthchild Café: 8am-4pm
Tower Central Café: CLOSED
Queens Park Café: 9am-2pm
Cactus Espresso Bar: Check Facebook
ATTRACTIONS
Ipswich Art Gallery From 12pm-5pm
Ipswich Library CLOSED
Limelight Cinema: 1.30pm - 9.45pm
Event Cinemas Orion: From 1.30pm
Cineplex Redbank Plaza: From 1.30pm
FURTHER AFIELD / GENERAL INFORMATION
DEPARTMENT STORES
Myer stores will be closed for the day.
David Jones stores will be closed for the day.
LICENSED VENUES
Liquorland, First Choice, Vintage Cellars and Liquor Market, BWS and Dan Murphy's stores will be open from 1pm.
All Event Cinemas will be open from 1pm.