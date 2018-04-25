ANZAC DAY: What's open and what's closed in Ipswich

THOUSANDS of Ipswich locals woke up early to attend official Anzac Day commemorations today

Despite Anzac Day being a public holiday, a number of businesses will be open to cater to those who are out and about.

We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat in the centre of Ipswich throughout the day.

PA Hotel. Rob Williams

HOTELS AND PUBS (No alcohol will be served before 12pm. From Noon until 1pm any alcohol will have to be ordered with a meal. Normal beverage service starts from 1pm.)

Racehorse Hotel: The restaurant is open from 11.30am while the bar and gaming room open from 1pm.

PA Hotel: Plantations will open at 10am for coffee and cake, lunch is available from 12pm and Tap'd will open from 1pm. Char'd will open for dinner from 1pm. The gaming room will open at 1pm.

Coronation Hotel: From 1pm until late.

Prince of Wales Hotel: From 1pm until late.

Orion Hotel: Anzac Day breakfast from 6am with a gold coin donation. Open until midnight (regular hours).

Coles will be closed on Anzac Day. Rob Williams

SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING CENTRES

Riverlink Shopping Centre. Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly.

Booval Fair: CLOSED

Brassall Shopping Centre: CLOSED

Orion Shopping Centre: Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening around lunch time.

Redbank Plaza: The centre is closed but the cinemas will be open from 1pm.

Woolworths Yamanto: CLOSED

Coles: CLOSED

Aldi: CLOSED (All Ipswich stores)

IGA West Ipswich: 6am - 10pm

Fourthchild cafe in the Ipswich CBD. Top of Town. Rob Williams

CAFE AND RESTAURANTS

Fourthchild Café: 8am-4pm

Tower Central Café: CLOSED

Queens Park Café: 9am-2pm

Cactus Espresso Bar: Check Facebook

D'arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich Art Gallery. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

ATTRACTIONS

Ipswich Art Gallery From 12pm-5pm

Ipswich Library CLOSED

Limelight Cinema: 1.30pm - 9.45pm

Event Cinemas Orion: From 1.30pm

Cineplex Redbank Plaza: From 1.30pm

FURTHER AFIELD / GENERAL INFORMATION

DEPARTMENT STORES

Myer stores will be closed for the day.

David Jones stores will be closed for the day.

LICENSED VENUES

Liquorland, First Choice, Vintage Cellars and Liquor Market, BWS and Dan Murphy's stores will be open from 1pm.

All Event Cinemas will be open from 1pm.