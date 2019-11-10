What's ahead in cricket: Stronger focus this season

POSITIVE START: Laidley openers Chris Wilson and Alex Welsh have been building solid starts for their team in this season's competition.

POSITIVE START: Laidley openers Chris Wilson and Alex Welsh have been building solid starts for their team in this season's competition. Cordell Richardson

AFTER a short break for some first division players, the focus moves to regular Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association (IWMCA) fixtures and Harding Madsen shield finals this weekend.

Although 10 top grade cricketers from Centrals, Northsiders and Brothers were involved in weekend Schaeffer Shield games, a number of players had a rare chance to put their feet up.

In the lead-up to the two-week Christmas break, IWMCA first division one matches will be played every Saturday, along with some T20 games.

The annual two-day competition is scheduled to start in the new year.

Laidley lead the first division competition on 17 points (1.28 percentage) from South East Redbacks (8 points, 1.51%) and Centrals (7 points, 1.09%).

Brothers and Northsiders are yet to register a point.

The Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals, featuring Ipswich competition teams Centrals and Laidley, will be played on Sunday. The final will be contested a week later on November 24.

Ipswich's T20 competition for first and division teams will also be played on Sundays and regularly on Monday nights, either side of the Christmas break, until February. Teams are challenging for the Norm Baxter Cup and Audrey Baxter Plate.

IWMCA senior co-ordinator Eleesa Lewis was encouraged how the 2019/20 season was progressing after recent Harding Madsen Shield games.

"It gives the guys an opportunity to play against more than just the other four clubs in our region,'' she said.

"There's been some remarkable improvement going into rep cricket and stuff like that.''

Another bonus this season has been the Ipswich Logan Hornets reducing their Queensland Premier Grade teams from four to two (first and second this season).

That has allowed some players to concentrate on the Hornets and others to strengthen the Ipswich and West Moreton competition.

"I think it's only benefiting cricket in Ipswich as a whole,'' Lewis said.

"We're getting the benefits of having players that have just missed out (on the Hornets) come back into our first grade competition and help the younger kids coming through.

"It's making people more competitive to making that first-grade team.''

Junior cricket is also building with Strollers among the clubs returning.

Level 1 is for under-10 players, with Level 2 for under 12s, Level 3 for under 14s and Level 4 for under 16/17s.