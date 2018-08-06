Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

Where to get fuel under 134.0 in Ipswich today

6th Aug 2018 11:00 AM

LATELY, fuel prices have been going down in Ipswich and now is a good time to buy, RACQ says.

The state's peak motoring body suggest drivers should be aiming to pay 132.8 cents a litre for unleaded petrol and 12 services stations in the region are selling just above that price.

Another nine at Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto, Ipswich, Ripley, Silkstone, Churchill, West Ipswich and Amberley are selling unleaded for between 133.5 - 138.4cpl.

The news was less positive for those filling up with diesel with prices of 146.8 deemed high in this area.

Here's a snapshot of what you can expect to pay for unleaded fuel around Ipswich today;

Caltex Leichhardt

Old Toowoomba Rd, One Mile >> 133.4

Caltex Ipswich

10 Pine St & Flint St, North Ipswich >> 133.4

7-Eleven North Ipswich

36 Downs St & Lawrence, North Ipswich >> 133.4

Caltex Brassall

60 Hunter St, Brassall >> 133.4

Puma Citiswich

Cnr Ashburn Rd & Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba >> 133.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Puma West Ipswich (Brisbane St)

242 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich >> 133.5 - 138.4

BP Amberley

2487 Cunningham Hwy, Purga >> 133.5 - 138.4

BP Haigslea

2306 Warrego Highway, Haigslea >> 133.5 - 138.4

Caltex Yamanto

Cnr Warwick & Leonard Streets, Yamanto >> 133.5 - 138.4

7 Eleven Raceview

59-63 Raceview St, Raceview >> 133.5 - 138.4

fuel price ipswich fuel prices racq
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Developer fast tracks residential blocks in boom suburb

    Developer fast tracks residential blocks in boom suburb

    News The estate has proven popular with first home buyers.

    Memorial erected at One Mile Hotel site

    premium_icon Memorial erected at One Mile Hotel site

    Property Work almost finished at redevelopment on Brisbane St

    Ipswich bank customers told to go digital or hit the road

    premium_icon Ipswich bank customers told to go digital or hit the road

    Money A new digital branch will be opened a few kilometres away

    Man admits killing woman in Brisbane CBD

    premium_icon Man admits killing woman in Brisbane CBD

    Crime He is on trial for murder

    • 6th Aug 2018 1:49 PM

    Local Partners