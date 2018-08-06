Where to get fuel under 134.0 in Ipswich today

LATELY, fuel prices have been going down in Ipswich and now is a good time to buy, RACQ says.

The state's peak motoring body suggest drivers should be aiming to pay 132.8 cents a litre for unleaded petrol and 12 services stations in the region are selling just above that price.

Another nine at Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto, Ipswich, Ripley, Silkstone, Churchill, West Ipswich and Amberley are selling unleaded for between 133.5 - 138.4cpl.

The news was less positive for those filling up with diesel with prices of 146.8 deemed high in this area.

Here's a snapshot of what you can expect to pay for unleaded fuel around Ipswich today;

Caltex Leichhardt

Old Toowoomba Rd, One Mile >> 133.4

Caltex Ipswich

10 Pine St & Flint St, North Ipswich >> 133.4

7-Eleven North Ipswich

36 Downs St & Lawrence, North Ipswich >> 133.4

Caltex Brassall

60 Hunter St, Brassall >> 133.4

Puma Citiswich

Cnr Ashburn Rd & Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba >> 133.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Puma West Ipswich (Brisbane St)

242 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich >> 133.5 - 138.4

BP Amberley

2487 Cunningham Hwy, Purga >> 133.5 - 138.4

BP Haigslea

2306 Warrego Highway, Haigslea >> 133.5 - 138.4

Caltex Yamanto

Cnr Warwick & Leonard Streets, Yamanto >> 133.5 - 138.4

7 Eleven Raceview

59-63 Raceview St, Raceview >> 133.5 - 138.4