What you need to know with Ipswich lockdown lifted

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk takes off her face mask during a press conference at Parliament House.

IPSWICH’S COVID-19 lockdown will end ahead of the Easter long weekend with Queensland recording just one new case of community transmission overnight, but some restrictions will remain in place for the next two weeks.

Ten new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours with nine of those detected in hotel quarantine.

The other case is linked to one of the Princess Alexandra Hospital clusters, which has now risen to a combined number of 20 cases.

The state recorded three new cases on Wednesday, including two cases of community transmission.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said more than 34,700 people were tested for the virus on Wednesday, which was another state record.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Greater Brisbane lockdown, which was due to end at 5pm on Thursday, would only be lifted if there were high testing rates and no “unlinked” cases.

Queensland passed the test and the lockdown will now end at noon on Thursday.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said.

“Easter is good to go.

“I understand a lot of families in the Greater Brisbane (area) have made plans and the last thing we want to see is accidents on our roads.

“Please be safe and enjoy your time away with family and friends.”

Ms Palaszczuk announced some restrictions will still be in place for the next two weeks until Thursday, April 15.

All Queensland residents will be required to carry a mask whenever they leave their home and keep wearing them indoors in places such as shopping centres, supermarkets, workplaces and public transport.

If you attend a cafe, restaurant or pub you will need to remain seated at all times and dancing is not allowed in public venues.

Businesses can reopen with the one person per two square metres rule in place.

Gatherings at homes will be restricted to 30 people.

Large Easter events can still proceed with a COVID Safe plan in place.

Easter church services will also go ahead with everyone required to be seated and the one person per two metre rule in place.

In any occasion where you cannot socially distance outdoors, Ms Palaszczuk said to wear a mask.

“It’s as simple as that,” she said.

“We are not out of the woods yet.”

The number of total active cases in Queensland is 82, with 68 of those acquired overseas.

For a full list of contact tracing locations visit here.

