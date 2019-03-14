40 things you need to know for CMC Rocks 2019

BOOTS are polished, hats are peaked, the time has come, it's CMC Rocks 2019.

But before you go through the gates, make sure you know what you can and can't do and what you can and can't bring.

Here's 15 things enthusiasts need to know and 25 things they should not be packing (hint: your couch and your dog).

Luke Bryan's closing show at last year's festival.

THINGS TO KNOW

ID:

No ID = no booze. CMC Rocks is a licensed event.

Tickets:

Bring your ticket - PDF copy or hard, they're both fine but you need it for your wristband.

Where can I have a smoke?

There is no smoking indoors and at venues and stages at the site or at the camp site. Smoking areas are signed as such.

Leave the big cameras at home:

Personal cameras are okay, SLRs are okay as well but professional equipment, like telephoto lenses and detachable lenses are not allowed without media accreditation.

Restricted capacity:

Careful at the big stages. Once the stage reaches capacity, that's it.

Chairs are only allowed in certain parts

Chairs are allowed except in the semi-circular chair exclusion zone in front of the stage.

There is no specific rule as to what size chairs need to be, but it is suggested to bring a low profile chair.

Lookout for love

A speed dating event happens every year so singles have the chance to find their match.

Want to have a cook-out?

Personal gas cookers are allowed. Equipment may be inspected to ensure it is in good working order or to assess any concerns regarding the age, type or use of the equipment.

Are there ATMs?

There are ATMs onsite and EFTPOS is available at the bars, food, merchandise and retail outlets.

Will there be buses?

There are shuttle buses to and from the festival and information about public transport options and shuttle buses will be posted on the website.

Your behaviour:

Do unto others... Need we say more?

Alcohol:

The festival is fully licensed. The promoters have asked patrons not to bring booze - it will be confiscated and you may be kicked out.

Cups and water bottles have to be tipped out:

Empty containers are allowed to be filled up with free water on site but they are not allowed to be sealed or full when they are taken in.

Country music singer Luke Combs is returning to Australia to headline this year's festival. Jim Wright

Drugs:

Drugs are bad, don't do them, you will be removed from the site and referred to police.

Risky behaviour:

Don't most, crowd surf or stage die, wear earplugs if necessary and make sure you're wearing appropriate clothing and shoes.

What is prohibited?