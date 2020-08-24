What you need to know ahead of crucial COVID week

COVID-19 testing at The Salvation Army in Bundamba.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to update Queenslanders at 9am in what has been described as a crucial week in containing the COVID-19 spread related to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

The state recorded two new cases yesterday with both from the West Moreton region; a woman in her 30s and a baby boy.

There are 16 active cases across Queensland.

Two extra walk-in COVID clinics were opened over the weekend in Springfield and Bundamba, with anyone with mild symptoms urged to get tested.

Restrictions have been imposed on visitors to West Moreton Health hospitals and St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital.

At public hospitals, you will only be allowed to visit someone if you are a parent or guardian of a person under the age of 18, providing end-of-life support or you are a partner or support person for a pregnant patient.

All other patient visitors must receive approval from the chief executive of the hospital.

At St Andrew’s, visitors are temporarily barred from entering.

Exceptions to the no visitor rule will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Patients who are children will be allowed one parent or carer and maternity patients will be allowed one support person.

Queensland Health released a detailed list of places COVID-19 positive cases visited while infectious.

Places in Ipswich include BP Wacol at the corner Boundary and Progress roads (between 6-6.15am August 11), Riverlink Shopping Centre (the morning of August 16), The Reject Shop, Ipswich (the morning of August 16), Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich (the morning of August 16), Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station (the afternoon of August 17), Uncle Bill’s Takeaway, Brassall (between 5.45-6.15pm), Ipswich Hospital emergency department (between 11pm August 19 and 6.19am August 20) and BP Wacol at the corner Boundary and Progress roads (the evening of August 18).

If you visited these locations at those times, you need to immediately get tested.

