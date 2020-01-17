What you need to know about parking changes at hospital

CONCERNS have been raised over changes to parking prices at Ipswich hospital.

Patients and visitors will cop a $21 fee if they intend to stay between six and 24 hours and they don’t have an account with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

Previously, all drivers with or without an account paid only a flat rate of $5 a day.

“During the transition to a new licence plate recognition system between July and December last year, a flat rate of $5 was charged for all parking,” Ipswich Hospital Foundation Chair Neil Harding said

“On January 1, 2020, casual rates returned to their pre-July rate of $3 an hour, capped at a maximum of $21 a day. This rate has been the same since 2014.”

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said she had received a number of complaints in relation to the change.

“People are very concerned about that, particularly when they have relatives or friends in an intensive care unit or coronary care.

“They want to be with them for as long as possible,” she said.

“$21 a day is significant amount of money particularly for people who are on old age pensions and people who are on benefits.

“It’s quite unaffordable for many people in the Ipswich community.”

The state member noted access via street parking can also be difficult.

“I know that people say that you can park outside on the street parking, but the issue is its very difficult to get.

“Also, with mums with prams, it’s very hard walking up that really steep hill toward Ipswich Hospital, it also means that for many people they can’t in fact do that walk.

“Particularly if they’re older, or if they’ve got prams, and in the heat of an Ipswich summer, trying to get up that hill is pretty unrealistic.”

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation has assured visitors can still access parking at the $5 rate, but they will need to set up an account online first.

“Any member of the public as well as staff can open an account to qualify for this capped $5 parking rate,” Mr Harind said.

“This capped rate is lower than most parking available in Ipswich.”

Anyone who has issues attempting to set up an account can contact the foundation for assistance.

“The foundation will always support local community members in hardship,” he said.

“In addition to the $5 capped account, over the past 12 months, IHF provided free parking 92 times to people who applied to have fees waived due to financial hardship.”

For more information on parking or to set up an account, visit ihfparking.com.au