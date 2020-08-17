What you need to know about Nicole from NBN

Havoc and panic, rather than monetary gain, seemed to have motivated hackers who sent scam emails to "thousands" of customers of a Coast energy company.

IPSWICH residents have been warned to be aware of scammers posing as nbn staff to steal money or remotely access devices.

NBN themed scams are one of the most common scams reported to Scamwatch, with more than 2,300 reported between January and June this year and losses of $320,624.

Some residents have received robocalls from a Nicole or a Carrol who have falsely informed residents their services will soon be disconnected.

Other scams that have recently emerged include residents being sent a fraudulent nbn invoice for payment after they were offered a nbn upgrade over the phone; and scammers claiming radiation or harmful UV rays will come from the computer and instructing the user to move away from or cover the screen, allowing the scammer unmonitored remote access to the device.

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said Australians lost more than $900,000 from NBN impersonation scams last year, with the highest number of reports and losses coming from people aged 65 years and older.

“Scammers are increasingly using trusted brands like NBN to trick unsuspecting consumers into parting with their money or personal information,” he said.

NBN Co’s Chief Security Officer Darren Kane said ongoing education and awareness was one of the best ways to combat scammers and help residents protect themselves against scams and identity theft.

“Scammers thrive on uncertainty and misinformation when it comes to the use of the nbn brand to access people’s computers to steal information or push for unnecessary payments,” he said.

“This is why it is critical that we continue to educate the community about how they can protect themselves and others from being scammed.

“NBN Co is a wholesaler and does not make unsolicited calls to sell products, request remote access to computers through programs like Team Viewer, ask you to purchase gift cards in lieu of cash payments, threaten to disconnect your services, or request personal or financial details.

“The team at NBN Co is committed to empowering the community with knowledge, education, and information to help protect our loved ones from these insidious scams.”

Residents have been reminded NBN Co will never call and ask to access your computer or advise that you’re going to be disconnected.

Details on the nbn Scam Awareness sessions can be found on the nbn Facebook page. If you would like to book a one-on-one or group scam awareness session with an nbn representative, email nbnsessions@nbn.com.au