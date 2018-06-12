What you don't know about Uber Eats

PIZZA shop owner Nick Yilmaz is one of a host of Ipswich businesses dealing with the impact of the digital age.

The rise of social media along with new online based services such as UberEats has revolutionised the way small business owners interact with customers.

But that doesn't mean the bottom line is better off.

In fact, Mr Yilmaz says that while ordering through the UberEats app may be convenient for customers, it's far from ideal for business owners.

"They are taking 35% off the order," Mr Yilmaz said.

"We don't offer delivery so signing up for UberEats increases our turnover but because the profit margin is about 15%, it basically means we don't make anything from it."

When Mr Yilmaz first opened his Silkstone shop Mozzarella Fella he felt harassed by online marketing companies, emailing and calling with the promise of improving his website and boosting his business.

"There were a lot of pitches; saying things like 'your webpage is not as good as it could be'," he said.

"It became harassment. It stopped when I told a few people over the phone that it wasn't a good idea to call me again, and they stopped."

Mozzarella Fella on Glebe Rd has created five jobs for teens and been well supported by the local residents, Mr Yilmaz said.

He said one of the benefits of the digital age was the ability for customers to rate businesses online.

"I try to let the quality of food speak for itself," Mr Yilmaz said.

"We have a 4.8 star rating on Google and that makes a big difference."

Mr Yilmaz said one of the biggest difficulties his business faced was having his large, topping heavy, gourmet pizzas compared on price to takeaway pizza franchises.

"I have built this place up by myself and the food is high quality."

Last month, a Cairns business complained to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission of high costs and an "uneven playing field" for small businesses, struggling to compete with bigger rivals in the digital world.

The complaint echoed sentiments from News Corp Australasia (publisher of the QT) executive Michael Miller, who said the dominance and control of digital platforms, whether they are Google, Facebook, Apple or Amazon, over online advertising had led to less choice and higher prices.

For many businesses, the digital world offered a chance to create new opportunities and an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission inquiry into digital platforms is looking at the effect digital search engines, social media platforms and other digital content aggregation platforms have.

