What would you ask the candidates?

Candidates from Ipswich and Ipswich West that will take part in Monday night's election debate. Clockwise from top left: Shelley Morton, Suzie Holmes, Scott O'Connell, Chris Green, Gary Duffy, and Clem Grieger.

WITH just over a week to go until Queenslanders hit the polls, candidates in Ipswich and Ipswich West are preparing to face our questions and state their case for election.

Next Monday, October 26, the Queensland Times and Courier Mail will host live debates featuring candidates from both electorates, starting with Ipswich West at 6.30pm.

Both debates, free for all to watch on the QT website, will run for 30 minutes.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, before we move off into a range of questions prepared by Queensland Times staff and submitted by you, the reader.

The candidates will also be given 30 seconds each at the end of the forum to sum up their case.

As has been well publicised up to this point, both the Labor incumbents in Jim Madden and Jennifer Howard will not – at this stage at least – be taking part on Monday’s debates.

Our invitation to Mr Madden and Ms Howard is still in play if they have a change of heart.

The candidates we do have locked in, however, include the LNP’s Chris Green, One Nation’s Gary Duffy and the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party’s Clem Grieger for the Ipswich West debate; and Scott O’Connell from the LNP, Suzie Holmes from One Nation, and Shelley Morton from the Legalise Cannabis Party in Ipswich, with the second forum of the night to get under way at 7.30pm.

Both forums will be moderated by Queensland Times editor Andrew Korner.

Our thanks goes out to those candidates who have agreed to take part and help voters make an informed choice on October 31.

With that in mind, I would again like to invite readers to submit questions for the candidates on the night.

We welcome questions on any topic but please try to target matters that affect everyone living in your electorate.

We will throw as many questions as we can at the candidates on the night.

Email your suggestions to andrew.korner@news.com.au.