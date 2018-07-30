What will happen to council office staff after dismissal

COUNCILLORS' divisional offices are likely to continue operating as normal after the dismissal of Ipswich City Council next month.

Staff working in each of the 10 divisional offices have been assured their jobs would be safe when the city's 11 elected representatives are dismissed next month.

Each councillor has personal staff manning the phones and taking residents' inquiries across the region. Concern had been raised about their futures and the opening hours of the offices once the State Government passes legislation next month to dismiss councillors.

A spokesman for the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs said it would be business as usual for all staff at Ipswich City Council.

"The draft legislation to dissolve Ipswich City Council only provides for the dismissal of the mayor and councillors," the spokesman said.

"No council staff are facing dismissal under the draft legislation."

While the jobs of the office staff are safe, the appointed administrator could make changes to their roles.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has previously said the dismissal of Ipswich City Council would bring certainty to the region.

The State Government has said the operation of the council would remain, with residents' bins to be collected and parks and gardens mowed.

Residents can contact the council to voice concerns or lodge a service request.

Mr Hinchliffe last week penned an open letter to the council's 1500 staff and thanked them for their work.

"The government values the work of council staff - as do the vast majority of Ipswich residents," he wrote.

"I can assure the Ipswich community that protecting jobs and the local economy is at the top of our agenda as this transition takes place."

Last week it was confirmed councillors would not be offered compensation when they are removed.