What will happen to Ipswich Mall after council is sacked

IPSWICH City Council is adamant long-term plans to redevelop the mall will go ahead despite Ipswich City Council going into administration next month.

The wrecking ball and dozers moved into the derelict site mid last year, demolishing what used to be the heart of the city.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson there were no plans to stop the re-development despite administrators due to take over the council in August.

"Council is firmly committed the next phase of the 10 to 15 year redevelopment of Ipswich Central," the spokesperson said.

"It will provide hundreds of local jobs and inject millions of dollars into our economy.

Ipswich CBD Mall demolition and redevelopment: An update on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall CBD complex.

"We will continue to deliver on our promise to Ipswich to develop a new, vibrant and connected city centre."

It comes as new plans are revealed to include riverside fireworks, community concerts and major sport matches on giant LED screens as some of the attractions included in the re-development.

Ipswich City Properties chair Cr Paul Tully said the riverside stage would feature big-name bands, stage shows and community performances on a regular basis.

"There'll also be live music, street performers, carnival-style entertainment, markets and movies," Cr Tully said.

"Pop-up food events are planned to complement a vibrant new dining and bar precinct, along with the restoration of Murphy's Pub and a string of new eateries and bars along Union Street.

"Ipswich Central will bring our CBD to life as a 24/7 destination suitable for families, young people, professionals and visitors to our growing city."