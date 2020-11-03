What went wrong: Savage says “I misread the electorate”

Jim Savage who contested the seat of Lockyer at Saturday’s state election. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Jim Savage who contested the seat of Lockyer at Saturday’s state election. Picture: Dominic Elsome

SATURDAY’S state election saw incumbent MP Jim McDonald returned to the seat of Lockyer despite a strong challenge from several opponents.

One of those opponents was high profile candidate and former One Nation president, Jim Savage who contested the seat as an independent.

Mr Savage told the Gatton Star on Sunday that he “misread the electorate” having received only 10.4 per cent of votes compared to Jim McDonald receiving 45.8 per cent.

He added that he believed Lockyer wanted a “representative who worked only for them” on issues such as water security, job creation and drugs but the election result showed “that was not the case” said Savage.

Mr Savage thanked his supporters and volunteers for their efforts throughout the campaign saying they made a “real personal effort to effect change”.

Mr Savage concluded that the people of Lockyer have “spoken very clearly and now have what they voted for” saying MP Jim McDonald and the LNP are “happy to bludge in opposition”.