Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jim Savage who contested the seat of Lockyer at Saturday’s state election. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Jim Savage who contested the seat of Lockyer at Saturday’s state election. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

What went wrong: Savage says “I misread the electorate”

Hugh Suffell
3rd Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SATURDAY’S state election saw incumbent MP Jim McDonald returned to the seat of Lockyer despite a strong challenge from several opponents.

One of those opponents was high profile candidate and former One Nation president, Jim Savage who contested the seat as an independent.

Mr Savage told the Gatton Star on Sunday that he “misread the electorate” having received only 10.4 per cent of votes compared to Jim McDonald receiving 45.8 per cent.

He added that he believed Lockyer wanted a “representative who worked only for them” on issues such as water security, job creation and drugs but the election result showed “that was not the case” said Savage.

Mr Savage thanked his supporters and volunteers for their efforts throughout the campaign saying they made a “real personal effort to effect change”.

Mr Savage concluded that the people of Lockyer have “spoken very clearly and now have what they voted for” saying MP Jim McDonald and the LNP are “happy to bludge in opposition”.

lockyer mp lockyer valley region queensland politics queensland state election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1b damage bill: The suburbs hardest hit by super cell storm

        Premium Content $1b damage bill: The suburbs hardest hit by super cell storm

        Weather Insurance companies warn the damage bill from the weekend’s horror hail storm will top $1 billion, as claims continue to pour in. See the suburbs hit hardest.

        New Plainland school receives blessing as construction nears completion

        Premium Content New Plainland school receives blessing as construction nears...

        News TIMBER that was felled from former farmland has been used to create a shovel for...

        REVEALED: Jaw-dropping cost of Ipswich storm damage

        Premium Content REVEALED: Jaw-dropping cost of Ipswich storm damage

        News 5000+ claims have been lodged so far across the Ipswich region following the...

        Homes ‘without roofs, ceilings’ after massive storm

        Premium Content Homes ‘without roofs, ceilings’ after massive storm

        News Power is still out across 1300 Ipswich-region homes, with many too damaged for...