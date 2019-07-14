What went wrong? Knights watch home final prospects fade

Ipswich Knights footballer Matt White looks for room to move during today's 1-1 draw with Wynnum at Bundamba.

Ipswich Knights footballer Matt White looks for room to move during today's 1-1 draw with Wynnum at Bundamba. Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: It was the game that could have given the Knights a chance to host a Queensland Premier League home final.

However, a disappointing draw for the second week in a row left the Knights wondering where their scoring magic has gone to.

Although this afternoon's 1-1 draw with Wynnum secured a top six spot, the Knights were looking for more, especially being the annual Coalstars Day where great efforts of Ipswich's football past were recounted.

"We totally dominated,'' head coach Andy Ogden said, rueing the missed opportunity before a good crowd at the Knights Bundamba base.

"It's getting frustrating, especially in the second half where we had several chances that on another day you'd score. But we didn't score them last week and we didn't score them this week.''

The previous 1-1 draw was against second-placed Capalaba softening the blow slightly.

But with Wynnum below the Knights on the table, today's game was one earmarked as winnable.

The Knights also missed another penalty for the second week in a row.

Striker Nick Edwards scored Ipswich's only goal in the second half to level up the game.

"We were hoping to win our last three games to see what happens,'' Ogden said.

"The boys are disappointed again because they put in a good shift (without winning). That's life. You've got to be good at both ends of the field.''

Western Pride toiled hard in their battle with competition leaders Peninsula Power before going down 3-0 in last night's NPL game at AJ Kelly Park.

QPL: Ipswich Knights 1 (Nick Edwards) drew Wynnum 1. U20: Knights def Wynnum 2-0. U18: Knights def Wynnum 6-2.

NPL: Peninsula Power def Western Pride 3-0.