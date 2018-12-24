Menu
Zarafet cools down at the Ipswich Racetrack after race 1. Rob Williams
Environment

What weather you can expect across Ipswich this Christmas

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Dec 2018 9:00 AM

RESIDENTS will wake to a warm and sunny Christmas morning, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a run of clear days into 2019.

According to the Bureau, the temperature will reach a moderate 32C today and be partly cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Overnight, the mercury will drop to a mild 16C.

Tomorrow will be a clear day, with a maximum of 32C and no rain.

Temperatures will stay in the low 30s for the week.

Boxing Day will have similar conditions to Christmas Day, with a low of 16C and top of 32C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecast James Thompson said it would be quiet on the weather front for the next few days.

"We're looking at very stable conditions for most of the next week across the southeast,” he said.

Despite the hot days, don't expect a replica of last week's severe storms to roll across the landscape.

"We need humidity around and something to trigger those thunderstorms,” Mr Thompson said.

On Friday, the southeast was pounded by a band of severe thunderstorms, with more than 46,000 homes without power, a roof lifted off a home and trains delayed for up to 60 minutes.

The Bureau cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning for the region at 7pm, but not before destructive winds lashed much of the southeast.

"On Friday and Saturday, we saw a trough, which helped trigger those storms,” Mr Thompson added.

