What the weather gods have in store for the weekend

YOU might want to accessorize with a brolly or an over-sized fascinator for tomorrow's Ipswich Cup.

That's because the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a cloudy day with "a 40 per cent chance showers", most likely in the afternoon.

The good news is that if there's any rainfall it's likely to be just a sprinkling, "as little as one millimeter".

Tomorrow's temperatures are also expected to be on the cool side with a start of 12 degrees, warming to 22.

Factor in the light winds that are also predicted and an extra layer to your wardrobe won't harm either.

From Sunday onward, near perfect conditions are expected, with a maximum of 23 forecast until Wednesday.

The mornings however will be on the cool side with a minimum of nine degrees forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

You'll want to rug up on Wednesday and Thursday with the Bureau predicting a minimum of 7 degrees.