What was Matt thinking? Survivor spray results in early exit

Ipswich traffic cop Matt Dyson lets rip during the first tribal council in season three of Australian Survivor. Nigel Wright

A SPECTACULAR spray made Matt Dyson's stay in Fiji a short one.

The Ipswich traffic cop was the first castaway eliminated from the new season of Australian Survivor tonight, spending just two days on the show.

In his efforts to point out the 'bromance' alliance forming between three of his tribemates at the first tribal council, the 35-year-old got many of his fellow contenders offside.

The self-confessed Survivor devotee said he has no regrets even though it appears he put a target on his own back.

"Me being a police officer, I was watching what people were doing and I could see they had just bonded straight away," he said.

"After we lost the immunity challenge, no one wanted to talk any strategy with me. Going into that tribal council I was by myself and I didn't know if Stevie had an (immunity) idol. The worst thing would be getting voted out and not saying anything.

Ipswich traffic cop Matt was suspicious of Stevie from the start. Nigel Wright



"How boring is it seeing all these big guys getting together? I wasn't going to latch on to them. I'd rather go out with a bang. Hopefully I have a bit of an impact, and maybe stuff I said in that tribal might ring true down the track."

His big move attracted plenty of criticism on social media, but Dyson isn't worried about what viewers think of him.

"It doesn't worry me. People can say what they want," he said.

"At the end of the day the true Survivor fans will appreciate I went out there and played hard right from the start. I would have loved to have gone further but you've got to have those characters in the game.

"I walked out with my head held high, and hopefully I stirred the pot a little bit.

"The beauty is I get to sit back now as a fan and watch the series play out."

So what does a fan like him think about the new Champions vs Contenders format, which pits everyday Aussies against accomplished athletes and academics?

"After seeing the people they picked on the champions tribe, I think this season possibly could be the biggest ever," he said.

"It's a massive having Russell (Hantz, from American Survivor) there. He's the greatest player of all time."

The thick-skinned Dyson is now back on duty in Ipswich.

"After the academy I got posted up to Ipswich and I've spent all my career up there," he said.

"It keeps me very busy and I love it."

Australian Survivor continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Ten.