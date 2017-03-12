33°
News

What veggies to buy if you want to save this week

12th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
Feed the family for less this week as vegetable prices drop.
Feed the family for less this week as vegetable prices drop. Shinyfamily

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VEGETABLES have fallen in price this week returning many kitchen favourites to more affordable prices as the growing regions improve on quality and volume due to more favourable weather conditions.

Prices have fallen on brussels sprouts and broccoli, both now reasonably priced, along with cauliflower and snow peas, which are firmly priced but cheaper than the expensive price tags of previous weeks.

You can also pick up great quality Asian vegetables, Peruvian asparagus, beetroot, carrots, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks, zucchini, onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes and pumpkin at reasonable prices.

Capsicums range from value for money to firm prices, depending on their quality.

Beans, cabbage, parsnips, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn and mushrooms are firmly priced.

In the salad aisle, tomatoes are the highest prices they have been all year, with the lack of stock caused by heat and the loss of a tomato growing enterprise in the southern states who once sent large volumes to the Central Market.

Mixed leaf salad and all herbs are plentiful and value-for-money but expect to pay firm prices for avocados, cucumbers and eshallots.

All varieties of lettuce will still cost you more despite their prices having fallen from previous weeks.

In the fruit aisle, new season gala, red delicious and granny smith apples are eating well and are at reasonable prices while other apple varieties are considered expensive.

The best buys are limes, all melon varieties, williams pears (also known as the Williams' bon chrétien of bartlett pears), pineapples and some plum varieties although the best quality ones will be expensive.

Expect to pay firm prices for bananas, all berries, lemons, imported mandarins, valencia oranges, grapes, figs, kiwifruit, pawpaw and New Zealand apricots.

End of season peaches and nectarines are firmly priced and expected to become more expensive in the days ahead.

Try something different on your fruit salad platter with custard apples, dragon fruit, carambola (star fruit) and expensive pomegranates.

The first quinces are ripe and ready, with the knobby, irregular shaped fruit, often with a grey fuzz, sporting a tough and spongy flesh that releases a delicate fragrance of vanilla, citrus and apple into your kitchen when cooked. Don't try them raw. However, they are excellent stewed in sugar, water or wine and can be used for jam and jellies, paste, chutney, sorbet, placed in apple tarts and can even be made into a liqueur.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  family food fruit and veg report rocklea markets

Aussie team grills NZ at barbecue comp

Aussie team grills NZ at barbecue comp

WHY wouldn't we be the best at the sport of professional barbecuing?

UPDATE: Armed robber still on the streets

ROBBERY: Police are searching for a man in his 20s after an armed robbery at the Goodna IGA this morning.

Female staff member held up by man in his 20s wearing hoodie

Determined boy becomes driving force for iconic church

This 1909 photo is of members of the Blackstone United Welsh Church Youth Group.

He refused to attend a Church of England school

'I didn't kill Leanne Holland' says key suspect

Leanne Holland.

GRAHAM Stafford has maintained his innocence despite new evidence

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

DEMOLISHERS SOUGHT: The demolition of certain CBD buildings is set to start and qualified contractors are being sought.

Locals contractors the priority as buildings in the Mall first to go

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

A great night out starts with in the QT Gig Guide

The best of the live music across the city

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

JUSTIN Bieber has made privacy a huge priority over the past couple of years.

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $399,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!