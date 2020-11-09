What Trump supporters give up

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What I, a believer in Christ's unmistakable miracles, find much more disturbing than Donald Trump's fan base are the strong supporters who consider themselves Christian.

The Biblical Jesus was unquestionably the opposite of the president's character; he was all about compassion, pacifism and absolute charity.

He clearly would not tolerate such superfluous wealth as the hoarding of tens of billions of dollars while so many others went hungry and homeless.

While many true Christians have rejected Trump's presidency, regardless of his tempting conservative politics (e.g. his prolife professions), this very vocal and politically active 'Christian' element lauds Trump.

Seemingly so angered by Democratic Party social liberalism, they promote, even praise, the likes of Trump.

Their apparent blindness to Trump being contrary to Christ's teachings makes it seem to me they've sacrificed Jesus's fundamentals on the altar of unyielding hard-conservative politics.

Maybe most concerning, however, they make terrible examples of the faith, especially to young impressionable observers.

Frank Sterle Jr.

Canada