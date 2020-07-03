What to wear at work post-COVID

Now is the perfect time to redefine the notion of business casual to feel more comfortable at work. Model Zoe Henningsen outside Camilla and Marc in Armadale Picture: Josie Hayden

Now is the perfect time to redefine the notion of business casual to feel more comfortable at work. Model Zoe Henningsen outside Camilla and Marc in Armadale Picture: Josie Hayden

Working from home has seen our daily outfits shift from rigid to relaxed, but, there is a growing movement for this new standard of dressing to return with us to the office.

Isolation led to a suite of men's and women's brands release collections of track pants, hoodies and pyjamas to cater for our domestic lifestyles.

With leisurewear proving to increase productivity for some, the focus is now on how employees can strike the right balance between casual and formal outfits when returning to workplaces.

Creative Director for Camilla and Marc, Camilla Freeman-Topper, said now is the perfect time to redefine the notion of business casual to feel more comfortable at work.

"It's a great time to dismantle the traditional notions of corporate dress to something more realistic and relevant for the times," Ms Freeman-Topper said.

"My advice is to keep it simple, and plan out a deconstructed wardrobe that starts with comfortable basics first. Try styling oversized shirts over knitted tights with a blazer and flats for a sharp and pulled together look."

Keep it simple. Picture: Josie Hayden

With busy schedules, women are now being encouraged to dress in a way that allows them to feel personally confident and at ease.

"The new workwear is really about pieces that can take you from the office, to the lounge room, to the playdate," Ms Freeman-Topper said.

"A soft knit styled with a wide leg relaxed pant and flats, dressed up with a beautiful accessory will be prioritised over traditional corporate attire."

Isolation has also taught many how to live more minimalist lives by saving on expenses where we can, and Ms Freeman-Topper said this can also be applied to our wardrobes.

"It's all about a laid back, polished ease - placing a premium on quality and simplicity above all else," she said.

"Buying less, but investing in pieces that are versatile and stand the test of time."

Ms Freeman-Topper said now is an ideal time to invest in these pieces, and favour Australian designers.

Buy less but invest in versatile pieces.

Recruitment expert David Simpson said traditional corporate organisations will continue to become more relaxed in their approach to dressing and conducting business when we return to the office.

"One possible future is that people go to work and at work will (store their) more formal clothes for important client meetings or events," Mr Simpson said.

"An industry that already does this is the legal profession. Many lawyers go to work in a polo shirt and jeans or equivalent and then put on a suit for court or client meetings."

Mr Simpson said there may be great emphasis placed on performance over appearance in corporate environments.

"The focus could shift from outward appearances, presentation and behaviours to more output orientated assessment," he said.

Former lawyer Alicia Fussell said she has often felt required to wear suiting in the corporate world.

"In corporate I felt the pressure to wear formal attire," she said.

Ms Fussell, 37, who now runs a construction business, said altered dressing standards during isolation will change the previous dressing standards.

"People should feel comfortable when working and I believe that you can strike a balance between being comfortable and presentable," she said.

Originally published as What to wear at work post-COVID

Start with comfortable basics. Picture: Josie Hayden