What to see and do at this year's Laidley Show
HEADLING along to the Laidley Show this weekend?
Find out all the exciting displays and entertainment available to show-goers in our online show preview extravaganza.
1. LAWNMOWER RACING
They're not just for cutting grass, but also racing each other on a track.
Find out more about lawnmower racing here
2. PHOTOGRAPHY
Images of our stunning landscape and people will be on display in the pavilion on both Saturday and Sunday.
What other sections have been added, find out here.
3. NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT
Grab your blankets and jackets for the Laidley Show evening entertainment.
What to expect, click here.
4. PAVILIONS
Local kitchen whizzes will have their tasty treats on display during the Laidley Show
Who has entered? Find out here.
5. Horses in action
This year, the Laidley Show will include the Champion of Champions hacking event.
Read how it began and where it will finish here.