GREAT SHOTS: The photography section at this year's show is set to be another great one, and chief steward Darryl Green is encouraging everyone to enter - no matter what skill level you have.
What to see and do at this year's Laidley Show

Ali Kuchel
by
4th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
HEADLING along to the Laidley Show this weekend?

Find out all the exciting displays and entertainment available to show-goers in our online show preview extravaganza.

1. LAWNMOWER RACING

Lawnmower racing will feature at this year's Laidley Show.
They're not just for cutting grass, but also racing each other on a track.

Find out more about lawnmower racing here

2. PHOTOGRAPHY

Images of our stunning landscape and people will be on display in the pavilion on both Saturday and Sunday.

What other sections have been added, find out here.

3. NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

Grab your blankets and jackets for the Laidley Show evening entertainment.

What to expect, click here.

4. PAVILIONS

Local kitchen whizzes will have their tasty treats on display during the Laidley Show

Who has entered? Find out here.

5. Horses in action

This year, the Laidley Show will include the Champion of Champions hacking event.

Read how it began and where it will finish here.

ag shows laidley show lawnmower racing lockyer valley
Ipswich Queensland Times

