What to expect from the weather

BOLT OUT OF BLUE: A spectacular-looking Christmas Day storm in the South Burnett. Kristal Budgen-Smith

SOUTH Burnett residents have been warned to stay prepared as more storms could be on the way.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Janine Yuasa said there was a chance of showers this afternoon.

"Come Saturday you're looking at another trough system coming across from the west,” she said.

"Later in the evening there is an outside chance of storm from that.

"Sunday and Monday, just in time for new year's celebrations, will be the main days for shower and storm activity, most likely - as it usually tends to be - in the afternoon and evening.”

She said it was too early to tell how severe the storms would be.

"But there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms around the general southeast Queensland area for both days,” she said.

"You could see some more severe thunderstorms coming through the area, but hopefully they'll have cleared by the time midnight rolls around on new year's.”

Ms Yuasa said currently the weather was under the influence of a ridge.

"The upper trough that caused recent thunderstorms has moved to the north, but we have a another trough system coming across,” she said.

"With the increased moisture and unstable conditions, it's the prime condition for storm activity.

"Temperatures are expected to increase as we head into the weekend, getting up to 33 degrees in Kingaroy, but further north might get into the high 30s.”