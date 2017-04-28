What to expect at this year's Boonah Show

THE Boonah Show might be more than a century old but this year it's all about youth.

This year's theme, Showcasing our Youth, provides an opportunity to celebrate young people who have championed country shows and the agricultural industry.

To mark this theme, the Show Society has invited Country Life Miss Showgirl Kaitlin Schultz and runner up Chloe Maxwell. Rural Ambassador Justin Matthews and runner up Toby Worley will also be guests at the June 2 and 3 event.

The 117th show will feature a big trots program on Friday at 4pm with the finals at 7pm.

The Junior Young Farmers Challenge will be held in the main arena between the trots.

All the pavilions and show rides will be up and running on Friday, allowing patrons to join in all the fun of the show. Make sure you have lots of time to examine all the wonderful exhibits from the Boonah district.

And don't miss out on the dogs in the main arena and the prime cattle judging and auction.

Woodchoping and chainsaw races events on Saturday will keep everyone on their toes, along with all the regular features of a good, old-fashioned country show.

The Vintage Machinery Display will feature 100 years of Fordson Tractors, and this is expected to bring a lot of tractor enthusiasts to Boonah.

Visitors can see all the great traditional features of a country show plus loads of free entertainment, which includes FMX KAOS Stunt Bike Show featuring Callum Shaw, The Crack up Sisters comedy circus, Noah's Farm pig races, fireworks displays both nights, and the ever-popular demolition derby will close the show on Saturday.

For children there's the scarecrow trail and the animal petting zoo with all the favourite baby farm animals to pet and feed. There's also a chance to get up close to native Australian animals supplied by Australian Bush Buddies. The Kangagang Children's Show will be a special highlight making its first appearance in Boonah and the RSPCA Emu Van will be back. Local school bands perform throughout the day.

Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to go along and see all the fantastic exhibits of cattle, horses, birds and poultry, dairy and miniature goats, fruit and vegetables, hay and pumpkins, the lovely flowers, delicious cakes and all the wonderful pavilion displays.

See the working display of vintage machinery and watch the grand parade of all the prize-winning animals followed by a cavalcade of transport. Enjoy lots of great show food from the many food stalls and a large variety of ethnic food stalls.

Then visit the wide range of trade displays and market stalls, as well as enjoy all the tastings in the Fine Food and Wine Pavilion. The Show Bar continues until midnight with entertainment.

For more information visit www.boonahshowsociety.org.au.