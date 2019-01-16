What to do with those unwanted gifts

Orion Springfield Central Marketing Manager Lauren Roche with some of the gifts that have been donated.

Orion Springfield Central Marketing Manager Lauren Roche with some of the gifts that have been donated. Carly Morrissey

REGIFTING isn't a taboo subject at Orion Springfield Central.

In fact, it's being celebrated as customers are encouraged to regift their unwanted gifts to charity.

"Orion Springfield Central is proud to again be collecting and donating unwanted gifts to Lifeline this New Year period until January 20 through the campaign initiative Re-gift for good," a spokesperson said.

So far more than 200 items have already been donated to the drive.

"The response from the community has been inspiring. There's such a diverse range of products being dropped off by customers," the spokesperson said.

"From kid's clothing, to headphones, to board games, to gift sets, there is an abundance of quality products we will be able to deliver to Lifeline."

Re-gift for good is Orion Springfield Central's post-Christmas drive, inviting shoppers to swap unwanted and unused gifts in exchange for the chance to upgrade their unwanted gift with one of four $250 Orion Gift Cards.

"Be it that extra shirt, doubled up toys, or gift pack you don't need, Orion Springfield Central will take it all and give to those in need.

"Working with Lifeline, the unwanted gifts will assist Lifeline in raising funds to deliver much needed crisis support for the community."

Re-gift for good will run through to January 20.

Shoppers can swap their unwanted gifts at the Customer Service desk during centre trading hours.

For more information on Re-gift for good visit www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au or call 3226 7333.