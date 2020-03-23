BREWERIES in Queensland are likely to remain open amid a coronavirus shutdown, after the nation's largest brewer, Carlton & United Breweries, warned Australia could run out of beer if production was not classed as an essential service.

Lion Australia, which owns the XXXX brewery in Milton, told The Courier-Mail it had held "positive talks" with the Queensland Government about ensuring the continued access to beer during a potential lockdown.

The XXXX brewery is likely to keep producing beer during the coronavirus shutdown.

However, Managing Director James Brindley said he would be very concerned if takeaway liquor and their supply chains were closed.

"Our breweries are 100 per cent able to operate under strict health and safety rules - we have been doing this for the past 10 days to support the Government in the fight against COVID-19," Mr Brindley said.

"You can't turn off and then quickly turn back on major breweries.

"After re-opening, there could be up to three months of no beer for pubs or bottle shops because it takes that long to grow the quantity of yeast needed."

Meanwhile, Brisbane pub The Normanby will be selling all of their stock on hand from 9am Monday, after Scott Morrison announced all pubs and clubs would close from midday.

In a "first in best dressed" stock clearance, beer, wine, spirits and other drinks will be sold at 30 per cent off the retail price from the loading dock of the Kelvin Grove hotel.

Originally published as What the XXXX? Talks to stop beer running out