What the NDIS means for the Ipswich region

HERE TO HELP: The Endeavour Foundation is here to help families with the NDIS.

SUPPORT for Ipswich residents with a disability is predicted to increase 135% as the National Disability Insurance Scheme rolls out across the region.

NDIS Southern Queensland regional manager Peter Smales said by 2019, he hoped 8000 people would be receiving support, up from the current 3400.

"The NDIS is available to eligible people who may not currently receive support, as well as people who currently receive government-funded support," he said.

It is estimated the value of participant supports and services in Ipswich will grow from $50 million to $130 million at full scheme - an increase of 160%.

Statewide, Queensland is looking at a forecasted growth of almost 190% with the number of people receiving disability support to jump from 48,000 to 91,000 by 2019; the third largest market for the NDIS.

And with it comes a barrel of economic value with the NDIS boosting the state's economy by $2.5 billion, and doubling the disability services workforce.

In dollar terms the Queensland market will grow from about $1.8 billion to $4.3 billion in the next three years, representing the largest increase in market size in any eastern Australian state. Mr Smales said it was time to take advantage of the biggest reform to the health sector since Medicare.

"The first step to becoming an NDIS participant is simple - visit the NDIS website and check whether you meet the eligibility criteria," he said.

"If you are not currently receiving supports, visit the NDIS website or contact the NDIA on 1800 800 110 to find out more about the process and documentation required.

"Australians will now have peace of mind that if their child or loved one is born with or acquires a significant disability that is likely to be with them for life they will get the support they need, when they need it."

For more information on how to navigate the NDIS, head to www.qt.com.au - and hang on to this guide.