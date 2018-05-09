What the Budget means for you

This is how the Budget will affect you.

THE Treasurer has promised a Budget that delivers a strong economy, more jobs, essential services and the government "living within its means".

But what we really want to know is, what's in it for us?

IF YOU'RE WORRIED ABOUT POWER BILLS

The government has pledged $41.5 million over seven years to ensure secure, reliable and affordable energy.

The National Energy Security Board estimates yearly power bills will be slashed by $400 for the average Aussie household from 2020 under the government's national energy guarantee.

The government says it will do this by "ensuring the right electricity generation assets are built where they are needed". It will require electricity retailers to deliver on a reliability guarantee to ensure there is enough power to keep the lights on.

The government will also ban misleading discounting practices by electricity retailers.

IF YOU WANT CHEAPER PRESCHOOL AND CHILDCARE

If you're one of the million-odd Aussie families feeling the squeeze, you'll welcome the new childcare package, which will come into effect from July 2.

From that date, families with a combined income of $187,000 or less - more than 85 per cent of families with kids in childcare - will no longer have a limit on the Child Care Subsidy.

The Child Care Safety Net will continue to support kids from regional and rural areas, disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special needs, and the Child Care Subsidy withholding rate will also be slashed to five per cent for every family.

IF YOU WANT BETTER HOSPITALS

The government is touting "record levels" of public hospital funding, including a public hospital agreement that will deliver more than $30 billion in extra funding between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

The Medicare Guarantee Fund will receive $34.4 billion and a new program to encourage doctors to move to regional areas will be introduced.

IF YOU WANT BETTER SCHOOLS

Schools are big winners this year, with needs-based funding to deliver an extra $24.5 billion over the next decade. That's 50 per cent more funding per student on average.

The government will also support businessman David Gonski's recommended curriculum reforms and new online learning tools.

The National Schools Chaplaincy program will win permanent funding, including an extra $247 million over four years, and will develop a focus on anti-bullying.

IF YOU WANT A TAX CUT

Good news! Tax relief for low- and middle-income earners will kick in as soon as July 1.

People earning up to $37,000 per year will get up to $200 back in their tax return, and those on up to $90,000 will receive a maximum of $530.

The government also wants to change income tax thresholds over the next seven years to flatten out the tax system, meaning 94 per cent of Australians will pay no more than the marginal tax rate of 32.5 cents in the dollar.

IF YOU'RE A UNI STUDENT

Universities and students seem to have been neglected in this year's budget - but there will be a boost to Youth Allowance. From January 1, 2019, the scheme's parental income test will be relaxed by an extra $10,000 per year and an additional $10,000 for each extra child.

The government will provide $123.6 million over five years to University of the Sunshine Coast, the University of Tasmania and Southern Cross University to give extra places for Aussie students in regional areas.

IF YOU'RE SICK OF BAD TRAFFIC AND CARE ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The government will spend big on rail and roads.

The treasurer has announced a $1 billion Urban Congestion Fund, designed to fund state-level projects that improve traffic flow.

Here are some of the big ticket projects designed to relieve our daily traffic headaches.

Victoria is a big winner in terms of public transport spending and traffic alleviation.

The government has promised $5 billion for a rail link to Melbourne Airport, $1.75 billion for the North East Link, $475 million for a rail link to Monash University's Clayton campus, $225 million to electrify the Frankston line to Baxter and $132 million to duplicate the Princes Highway between Traralgon and Sale.

In NSW, the government has promised $400 million to duplicate the Port Botany freight rail line, taking up to 900 trucks off the congested roads each day.

The Treasurer will also announce $971 million in federal funding for the Coffs Harbour bypass, which will enable drivers to avoid 12 sets of traffic lights on that increasingly busy stretch of road. A new, four-lane bridge will be built over the Shoalhaven River at Nowra,

However, the money will only fund half of the project's $310 million estimated total cost; the NSW government will have to chip in the rest.

One billion dollars has been put on the table to clear congestion on two of Queensland's busiest stretches of highway: the M1 Pacific Motorway and the Bruce Highway.

Also, $390 million has been pledged for a duplicate north coast rail line that will take trucks off the Bruce Highway and increase passenger services.

In Western Australia, the government has promised $1.05 billion for the Metronet rail project in Perth and $944 million to free up traffic in the city.

On top of this $220 million has been pledged for the Great Northern Highway Bindoon bypass and the $560 million Bunbury Outer Ring Rd.

For South Australians, the Gawler rail electrification project will get $220 million while $160 million will be used to duplicate Port Augusta's Joy Baluch Bridge, an improvement to the national freight network.

The remainder of the funds have been allocated to the South Rd upgrade.

In Tasmania, the Bridgewater Bridge into Hobart will be replaced at a cost of $461 million, cutting the travel time into Hobart and reducing freight costs.

IF YOU'RE HAVING A BABY

The health of mums and bubs will be a priority thanks to a $17.5 million investment in women's health, and research into babies in their first 2000 days of life.

Pregnant women will also have access to free vaccines against pertussis, with the Boostrix and Adacel added to the National Immunisation Program.

Every newborn will soon get a digital baby book which will act as a lifelong e-health record, and $3 million will be spent on educating pregnant women about healthy diets and exercise.

IF YOU CARE ABOUT A BALANCED BUDGET

Scott Morrison has promised a return to surplus in two years. The budget deficit this financial year will be $18.2 billion, down from $33.2 billion last year. That is projected to fall to $14.5 billion in 2018-19 before a modest surplus of $2.2 billion in 2019-20, increasing to $11 billion in 2020-21 and $16.6 billion in 2021-22. That is, if you believe Treasury's figures.

IF YOU'RE WORRIED ABOUT AUSTRALIA'S NATIONAL DEBT

The government says it will begin paying down the national debt, which will come in at $341 billion this financial year. Even though that's projected to increase to $349.85 billion in 2018-19, because the economy is growing, it will "peak" at 18.6 per cent of gross domestic product this year. Net debt is projected to fall $319.27 billion by 2021-22.

IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A JOB

An additional $250 million will go towards the Skilling Australians Fund to support growth in apprenticeships and traineeships. An extra $89 million will create more than 40,000 Transition to Work places to support youths aged 15 to 21 at risk of long-term unemployment.

An additional $8.3 million will go towards helping veterans find civilian employment, while the Brotherhood of St Laurence will receive $700,000 to establish a Youth Employment Body to create "best-practice youth employment service models".

Meanwhile, the number of "demerit points" jobseekers can accrue before being slapped with more intensive compliance requirements will be increased, at an estimated cost of $7.6 million over four years.

Budget infrastructure projects are also expected to create more than 28,000 jobs.

IF YOU'RE A FIRST HOME BUYER

This is not the Budget for you. There are no major measures that address housing affordability, and some big announcements, such as measures to keep the elderly in their own homes and out of aged care, actually work against first home buyers. Apart from a divesting scheme that will free up about 400 homes and boost land supply outside of Brisbane, there's nothing specific for would-be homeowners.

IF YOU'RE A BABY BOOMER

Employers who hire older Australians will receive a $10,000 wage subsidy designed to combat age discrimination.

IF YOU'RE A SENIOR

The government will help older Australians remain at home instead of in care, with the number of home care places set to increase by 14,000 over four years at a cost of $1.6 billion.

By 2021-22, more than 74,000 home care places will be available, and there will also be a $146 million cash injection to improve access to aged care in rural areas.

IF YOU'RE SICK OR NEED A DOCTOR

Drugs will be cheaper thanks to a $5 million investment to encourage the use of generic medicines.

Medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, breast cancer, refractory multiple myeloma, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and HIV prevention will also be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme, which will get a funding boost of $1.4 billion.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service will get $84 million to help rural Aussies access dental, mental health and emergency services.

But the government also wants to stop us getting sick in the first place. It will invest $154.3 million into helping us adopt healthier lifestyles, including participating in community sport.

IF YOU'RE A PENSIONER

Pensioners will soon be better off, with the Pension Loans Scheme set to be opened to all older Australians, including full-rate pensioners and self-funded retirees.

This means that retirement income can be boosted by up to $17,800 per couple without losing the pension or other benefits.

The Pension Work Bonus will be extended, meaning pensioners can earn an additional $1300 a year without affecting pension payments. It will now include self-employed Aussies who will now be able to earn up to $7800 a year.

IF YOU HAVE A DISABILITY

The government has remained tight-lipped on disability funding, but stressed that every dollar promised to the National Disability Insurance Scheme "remains in place and always will".

The NDIS is on track to be fully rolled out by 2020, with 140,000 Aussies now accessing the scheme.

An extra $92.1 million will support people who aren't yet eligible but are transitioning towards the NDIS, and a jobs fund will be launched - with a $64.3 million price tag - to add more NDIS workers to the ranks.

IF YOU CARE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

Lifeline Australia will receive an extra $33.8 million and mental health research will be boosted thanks to $125 million over 10 years from the Medical Research Future Fund.

There will be an $83 million investment in mental health services in residential aged care facilities to fight loneliness and depression.

IF YOU'RE ON WELFARE

Centrelink call wait times may get shorter, courtesy of a $50 million allocation. But if you've been overpaid, you may be in trouble, with the government to claw back $299.3 million over three years from 2019-20 by extending fraud detection and debt recovery services. And if you're a criminal or have outstanding warrants or fines, the government will seek new powers to withhold your welfare payments altogether.

IF YOU'RE A YOUNG WORKER

You may soon receive some missing cash. While people can consolidate multiple superannuation funds from different jobs through the myGov website, the tax office will begin proactively finding people's lost super to ensure it doesn't get eaten up in fees. The government will also ban exit fees and stop funds charging people under 25 or with low balances for life insurance policies "they have not asked for or do not need".

IF YOU'VE BEEN SCAMMED BY A DODGY BUSINESS

Tough new measures to combat "phoenix" activity. This will prevent dodgy operators deliberately going bust to avoid paying their bills, only to re-emerge from the ashes later. These businesses scam customers out of paid-for goods and services, other businesses through lost payments and staff via lost wages and entitlements. Changes will include limiting the ability of directors to resign when this would leave the company with no directors, preventing directors "improperly" backdating resignations and expanding the power of the Australian Taxation Office to retain refunds.

IF YOU LIKE PAYING FOR STUFF IN CASH

Sorry, but as far as the government is concerned, you must be up to no good. In an attempt to stamp out money laundering and tax evasion, large cash payments over $10,000 will be banned economy-wide from July 1, 2019. Payments will instead have to be made through electronic transfer or by cheque.

If you’re used to making large cash payments, it’s time to get out of the habit.

IF YOU RUN A SMALL BUSINESS

The $20,000 instant asset tax write-off will be extended for another 12 months to June 30, 2019, at a cost to revenue of $350 million over the next four years. Meanwhile, additional protection will be provided through an extension of unfair contract terms protections, and the new Australian Financial Complaints Authority will give more small businesses access to "free, fast and binding dispute resolution".

IF YOU CARE ABOUT LAW AND ORDER

The government has splashed out to hunt down criminals, terrorists and paedophiles. More than $37 million has been pledged for the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, $68.6 million to establish the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, and $59.1 million to establish the National Criminal Intelligence System, a national database for use by police and intelligence agencies.

IF YOU CARE ABOUT NATIONAL SECURITY

The government is investing $293.6 million in aviation security to safeguard Australia against "evolving threats" in civil aviation. This will include $50.1 million to enhance security at 64 regional airports with new and upgraded screening technologies.

It will also spend $121.6 million to enhance screening of air cargo and international mail.

The government is also providing $62.2 million to deter people smuggling.

To tackle the increasing threat of cyber crime and terrorism, the government is also providing $130 million to identify threats via visa screening.

IF YOU'RE A BEER DRINKER

Cheaper schooeys! Craft beer breweries, such as Sydney's popular Young Henry's, will receive a tax cut to bring them in line with the bigger breweries.

IF YOU CARE ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT

The government is investing more than $500 million in the Great Barrier Reef to improve water quality, combat the coral-destroying crown-of-thorns starfish and conduct scientific research.