What the Bachelorette sisters tell us about love

In the world of television, the smartest people in the building are always the make-up ladies. They are followed by the floor staff, camos, audio, staging, wardrobe, producers, directors, switchers, reception, operations, security, the cleaners and then, if necessary, the people you actually see on screen.

And so it is probably no surprise that the greatest joke I have ever heard was told to me by a make-up lady. It goes like this:

Q: Why do women watch adult movies to the end?

A: To see if they get married!

These two exquisite sentences perfectly explain the difference between how men and women view love. And it is clear that no make-up ladies were consulted in the making of The Bachelorette.

Bachelorette sisters Becky Miles and Elly Miles are searching for true love. Picture: Richard Dobson

This season, for the first time, there will be not one but two bachelorettes. Sisters Elly and Becky Miles will be searching for true love on the undulating landscapes of various sculpted males in the hope of finding - and I am quoting Elly here without irony - "something real".

Now I have no doubt the sisters' are completely genuine in their search for love but I can assure you there will be a different word on the mind of every man watching the show, let alone every man on it, and that word is "sisters".

I won't extrapolate on this here but for the 50 per cent of the population who may not be aware, just ask any man you know and then measure the shade of red he turns.

Once he starts to resemble a rose ceremony, you'll know what I'm talking about.

You can bet London to a brick that the producers were secretly hoping for a bittersweet love triangle, while the contestants were secretly hoping for another three-sided configuration.

Either way, it is an oddly Freudian premise for a supposedly family show.

There is only one place for that kind of depraved and immoral sexual behaviour and that is Married at First Sight.

Originally published as What the Bachelorette sisters tell us about love