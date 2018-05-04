What school parents complain about

PARENTS lodge thousands of complaints about schools each year but only a fraction result in action.

Last financial year 2871 complaints were lodged with the Queensland Education Department.

Of those 2871 complaints, 163 - or 5.5% - came from the Ipswich area.

Overall, the three most common complaints related to policy and procedures, staff, and health and safety issues.

Only 30 of the 2871 complaints resulted in action but each one made about a teacher likely had a major impact on the individual concerned, the union says.

Queensland Teachers' Union president Kevin Bates said while it was important parents had a way to communicate legitimate concerns, complaints could be frivolous and damaging to teachers.

He said common complaints could vary from concerns around bullying, comments on report cards, through to formal complaints about individual teachers.

"It can be very confronting for teachers," Mr Bates said.

"They are enormously dedicated people. They've been through extensive education and some will go through their career without dealing with a complaint. When they do, it's very confronting and emotional.

"Complaints can lead to sleepless nights and preoccupation with those issues which distracts teachers."

Mr Bates stressed complaints were taken seriously and the issues parents and students face shouldn't be diminished.

But urged parents to consider if their issue warranted a formal complaint.

"Complaints vary from legitimate concerns to people, who to be frank, lodge complaints that are on the verge of frivolous and vexatious," Mr Bates said.

"If there is a genuine issue, I would encourage parents to raise that through the school via the appropriate channels."

He said it would be good if parents could role model anti-bullying behaviour by not "jumping online" and making derogatory comments about people.

"That's the kind of behaviour we would encourage parents to avoid," Mr Bates said.

"Let's respect that individuals have a right to natural justice and firing off a message to all their Facebook friends is not a way to manage that."

A Education Department spokesperson said it worked pro-actively with students, parents, caregivers and members of the community to quickly and fairly resolve any issues or concerns.

"The Department has a Customer Complaints Management Framework which allows staff to manage customer complaints in an accountable, transparent and timely manner," the spokesperson said.

"All Queensland state schools, including those in Ipswich, are committed to working with all families to resolve any issues and ensure local children have access to the best possible educational experience. Anyone with concerns is always encouraged to contact the school in the first instance."

More information about the department's approach to customer complaints management can be found at https://qed.qld.gov.au/contact/customer-compliments-complaints.