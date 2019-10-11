What really happened in NRL grand final saga

BOMBER'S BLAST

THE 2019 NRL season is done and dusted, won by the Sydney Roosters. What a superb game of rugby league we witnessed by two tough teams.

Unfortunately it will be remembered by all those who don't support the Roosters as the "six again'' grand final.

Here is my assessment of how I saw the game unfold from aisle 117, seat 40.

The Roosters started the better and after scoring the first try early seemed like they would blow the game open.

However, the Raiders withstood the charge and hit back through their brilliant 5/8 Jack Wighton to go into the break trailing 8-6.

The Raiders came out after half-time a different team and with a lot more possession started to gain the upperhand and pile pressure on the Roosters. They kept attacking but couldn't get over the line. They managed a penalty goal, locking up the scores at 8-8.

The Raiders were looking like the next team to score but superb defence from the Roosters showed why they were the second best in this category in season 2019.

Then came the decision that melted social media.

Referee Ben Cummins signalled six tackles again for the Raiders after a bomb was knocked back to them. But he quickly changed it after the pocket referee and touch judge both advised him that it wasn't touched by the Roosters, so he called "last tackle'' on five occasions.

Wighton, seeing the signal and not hearing the last tackle call, took the tackle and hopped up to play the ball but was informed that it was a handover.

In the next set, the Roosters created a break down the blindside and raced 80 metres for James Tedesco to score the try that in the end would win them the grand final.

Yes, Cummins erred in changing his mind. But to say the Raiders were robbed of victory is stretching it a little.

The Raiders were denied another set of six to attack but shouldn't have had another set anyway as the Roosters didn't touch the ball from the kick.

If the Raiders had scored from the six again then we would be blasting the referee again for a poor call.

The Raiders had enough ball during the game and faced a 12 man team after Cooper Cronk was sin binned but still couldn't break the Roosters brick wall.

The NRL has the off season to fix how the two referees communicate to each other and to ensure this doesn't happen again.

I am sure if Cummins had his time over again he would handle it differently.

We must remember that referees are human and we should not expect perfection when we don't expect perfection from the players.

Some of the vile comments on social media towards Cummins were downright disgraceful and these keyboard warriors should hang their heads in shame.

Ipswich footy milestone

EARLIER this week, rugby league in Ipswich turned 110.

The first game took place on October 9, 1909.

For the record, the Brisbane team which included several interstate and national players defeated Ipswich 43-10.

The game was played on the North Ipswich Cricket Reserve.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. Ipswich's Ali Brigginshaw and her fellow Bronco teammates for producing a near flawless display on grand final day. Bronco fans will be hoping that their male counterparts were watching and have learnt how to show some toughness and play as a team.

2. The Purga Wagtails have been trying for years to win the Murri Carnival and this year they finally succeeded with a thrilling 14-12 win in the final. Congratulations to all involved in this great victory.

3. The female Aussie cricket team is officially the holder of the most victories in a row (18) after disposing of Sri Lanka in the recent T20.

Sinners: 1. The NRL looked amateurish with the handling of the winner of the Clive Churchill Medal. To tell one player he was the winner then change it after realising the full votes were not in moments before was very poor. It's not hard to count to 18.

Did you know? 1. The pole-sitting car at Bathurst last won the great race in 2009. That year it was victory for Garth Tander and Will Davison.

2. The most experienced driver this weekend will be Steve Richards. He will be driving in the race for the 27th time.

Bomber's best: While I didn't get the first try scorer, I successfully tipped the Roosters to lift the 2019 title.

This week I see the Brisbane Bullets making it two from two with victory over Cairns tonight.