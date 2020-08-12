What projects will be funded through $8 million package

Nine projects in Ipswich and the Scenic Rim will receive funding to the tune of $8 million from the State Government. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

NINE projects in Ipswich and the Scenic Rim will receive funding to the tune of $8 million from the State Government, which is expected to create or support 170 jobs.

The funds come from the Queensland Government’s $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package.

“Throughout the Ipswich City Council and Scenic Rim Regional Council areas, nine projects are receiving $7.89 million which the councils estimate will create or support 170 local jobs,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“This package builds on the $50 million allocated to the 12 SEQ councils through the COVID Works for Queensland program to make $100 million worth of job-creating projects aimed at helping the region unite and recover from the impacts of the global pandemic.

“This package is an integral part of Queensland’s plan to stimulate the economy at a time when the major economies across the globe are hurting.”

Projects to receive funding include an Ipswich Civic Centre façade upgrade, an upgrade to the Sutton Park skate bowl and upgrades to caravan park facilities at Lake Moogerah.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the skate park upgrade was one residents had been asking for.

“I met with Brassall residents back in February to discuss the desperate need for an upgrade to the Sutton Park skate bowl, with residents only too happy to sign my petition that was tabled at an Ipswich City Council meeting (in) May,” Mr Madden said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has now committed $1.23 million for refurbishments and a new skating facility, as well as shade structures and seating areas.”

“This is great news for Brassall residents. The project will also support six local jobs, so I couldn’t be happier.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said that these projects would provide a boost in trying times.

“COVID-19 has had a real impact on our community, so it is really exciting that this funding will create and support a total of 12 jobs in the Ipswich electorate,” she said.

“That’s $1.95 million total, which will go towards channel naturalisation for Small Creek, a façade upgrade for the Ipswich Civic Centre and a new shelter for the Queens Park Croquet Club.”

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said a $50,000 investment will deliver a much-needed upgrade to the Andre Ripoll Park Remote Control Car Dragstrip.

“The Queensland Model Drag Racing Association will tell you that the Andre Ripoll Park drag strip is one of the best racing surfaces in the world,” she said.

“There will be no disputing that when resurfacing works on the bitumen track are complete.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the package was designed to give local councils an instant economic boost.

“The Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package will help our councils build new and upgraded infrastructure and give their communities’ economies a boost,” he said.

“Our councils have also been doing it tough with the closure of services, provision of community support concessions and reduced revenue, including rates and charges revenue, all while leading their communities.

“This program is allowing the councils to fast-track new infrastructure and community assets, and in doing so, helping to get the communities back on their feet faster.”

Ipswich City Council projects

Small Creek Naturalisation. Returning concrete lined creek to natural condition, including pathway, viewing spaces and bikeway connections. $1.554 million and estimated to create or support eight jobs.

Ipswich Civic Centre Façade upgrade. Upgrades and improvements to the façade of the civic centre. $350,000 and estimated to create or support three jobs.

Andre Ripoll Park Remote Control Car Dragstrip upgrade. Resurfacing of the bitumen drag strip and other improvements to improve the facility. $50,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

Queens Park Croquet Club shelter. Reconstruction of the existing shelters and retaining walls at the club. $46,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

Sutton Park skate bowl and associated works. Refurbishments and upgrades to skate bowl including new skating facility, shade structures and seating areas. State contribution of $1.23 million and estimated to create or support six jobs.

Harding’s Paddock Community Hut Stage 1. Construction of council operated hut that will include meeting space, and information about walking trails and local Aboriginal history in the area. State contribution of $640,000 and estimated to create or support five jobs.

Scenic Rim Regional Council projects