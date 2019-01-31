What PM's $15m stadium goal means for Springfield

BOUNCE: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie during the announcement of $15 million for the Springfield Stadium.

YEARS of delays and fights over funding has ended, with the Federal Government using the looming election to commit millions of dollars for Springfield's new stadium.

The Brisbane Lions AFL Women's team will get its new, long-awaited home at Springfield after Prime Minister Scott Morrison signed off on the Federal Government's share of funding.

It will provide $15million for the Lions' training and administration facility at Springfield, which will include a boutique 10,000 capacity stadium.

A lease will be signed for the Lions' women to play at Springfield Stadium for the next 50 years.

The Federal Government funding was the last hurdle before work could start on the project, with the State Government promising to match any cash the feds delivered.

Ipswich City Council, Springfield Land Corporation and the AFL have combined to deliver $40million towards the project.

Plans for a stadium were first mooted in 2010 before, at the 2013 election, Kevin Rudd committed $15million to the facility.

Member for Oxley Milton Dick dusted off his AFL puns and welcomed the government's decision to deliver the dollars for construction to start.

"They might have given the opposition a 10-goal head start, but it's good to see Scott Morrison finally pull his socks up and commit to this well overdue funding for 'The Reserve' at Springfield" he said.

"The Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government have continuously handballed this project from one minister to another and we're now well and truly into time on in the last quarter with this funding finally being announced."

Mr Dick said the project would deliver benefits across the region.

"The Brisbane Lions have also announced that facilities at 'The Reserve' including the pool, gym, meeting rooms and auditorium will be available to the wider community," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Brisbane Lions so that this project not only helps their elite men's and women's teams, but also provides first class facilities for local residents."

AFL participation in Queensland was 250,000 last year, with female participation on track to top 169,000 in 2020.

Queensland's Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni welcomed the funding but criticised the timing.

"It is really an indication of what sort of Prime Minister Morrison actually is - it has taken an election for him to finally listen and match the Palaszczuk Government's funding for this much-needed facility, proving he's one footy-pie that's all pastry and no substance," he said.

"It's actually shameful that he's sat on this funding for so long when construction could have started six months ago - giving the women the chance to play at their new home in the 2020 AFLW season."