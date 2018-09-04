What parents need to know about childcare strike

Childcare workers around Ipswich will walk off the job tomorrow to strike for better pay and workplace conditions.

They will join colleagues from over 100 childcare centres around the country who are tired of low pay, which they say has led to a 33% annual staff turnover rate and poor continuity of care for kids in the educationally crucial first five years of life.

Kirstie Fildes, 43, is a senior local childcare worker who has been in the industry for 18 years. She will be joining the action because she is tired of seeing the profession ignored by a government that consistently undervalues the role childhood educators play in the community.

"I want to send a clear message to the Morrison government that we need better pay, and they need to come to the party and fix it," Kirstie said.

While educators and early childhood teachers look after and teach Australian kids for up to 12 hours a day and are at least Certificate III qualified, their average hourly rate is sometimes less than the pay awarded to a retail manager. Some educators make only $22 an hour, with many performing unpaid overtime on a regular basis.

"We're tired, both on financial and professional fronts. To be made out to be just babysitters when we're not, when we do so much more than that. We're educators, we connect disadvantaged families who use our centres with food banks, we help victims of domestic violence seek help. Our job isn't just looking after the kids - we look after the whole community," Kirstie said.

The Australian early childhood care sector haemorrhages staff, with educators staying in the industry for a little more than three years on average and a quarter of the workforce looking to leave the profession within a year.