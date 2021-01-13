What our politicians were gifted in 2020

FEDERAL politicians representing Ipswich accepted gifts of footy tickets, alcohol, turf club passes and artwork in 2020.

Exactly what they declared is laid out in the register of members’ interests for senators and federal MPs.

Oxley MP Milton Dick accepted a ticket and corporate hospitality for the third game of State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium in November.

Mr Dick also accepted a ticket and corporate hospitality for the AFL game between the Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats at the Gabba in October and two Ipswich Turf Club passes in August.

As part of his statement of registrable interests, Mr Dick declared two residences in Durack and the ACT, and two investment properties in Clayfield and Sunshine Beach.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz (left) with truck driver Dean Murray.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz accepted four tickets for the Tri Nations game between Australia and New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium in November as his only gift of last year.

He lists two residential properties, in Dugandan and the ACT, and an investment property in Blackwater.

LNP Senator Paul Scarr, who is based at Springfield, accepted a Christmas hamper and a bottle of scotch whiskey from the American College.

LNP Senator Paul Scarr.

He was also gifted a personal portrait at the anniversary of the opening of the San Cai International Art Gallery in September and a Samoan kava bowl after a sporting event he sponsored in August.

Mr Scarr, who donated $2000 to mayor Teresa Harding’s campaign in March, lists a residential apartment in the ACT.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann has not submitted an update for 2020.

His last declared gift was two opening night tickets for Queensland Ballet’s production of Swan Lake in 2017.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

“I very rarely accept gifts,” he said.

“Very rarely do I get any and accept them.”

Mr Neumann lists interest in two investment properties in Caloundra and Palm Beach and a residential property in Ipswich.

The register of members’ interests for state politicians is expected to be updated early this year.

