Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Opinion

What on earth is going on with MasterChef?

by Joe Hildebrand
28th Apr 2021 6:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The body might still be as warm as Nigella Lawson's freshly baked marshmallow and rhubarb cake but the time has come to ask: who killed MasterChef?

Ten's once all-powerful, record-breaking ratings juggernaut managed just 545,000 on Monday night. It was beaten comfortably not just by Nine's Lego Masters and Seven's Big Brother but also by 7.30 and Australian Story.

It seems Ten's mantra of "happy to be No. 3" will have to change to "happy to be behind the ABC".

To be fair, no one can begrudge the show losing to Lego Masters, which seems to be compulsory viewing for any family with kids and a few nerdy grown-ups Just as no one could ever complain about losing to MAFS, which is its own televisual weather system.

But over the course of the last week, MasterChef has also been beaten by Seven's Dancing With the Stars and Big Brother - ironically both shows Ten once had the rights to.

Ten’s mantra will have to change, says Joe Hildebrand.
Ten’s mantra will have to change, says Joe Hildebrand.

And this brings us to the greatest existential question of all time - or at least prime time: What actually is a TV show? Is it the name? Is it the format? Is it the hosts?

The original Australian MasterChef took its name from a far more sedate UK version, put 240 volts through the format and added three largely unknown and unusual judges who ended up having the sort of chemistry money can't buy.

This proved to be literally the case when Ten was unable to buy their services and two thirds of the crew jumped ship to Channel 7.

Meanwhile, Ten made what Humphrey Appleby might call the "courageous" decision to replace them with three younger and fresher judges, who were simultaneously both more hip and more conventional. The gamble paid handsomely in the first season but that now appears to have been bolstered by the "all-star" format featuring popular former contestants.

This year Ten decided to just revert the format back to normal. It's hard to imagine what they thought the "wow" factor would be, unless it was the weird hologram of Nigella, who looked like she was trying to say: "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi! You're my only hope!"

If only Obi-Wan had received the message in time.

Joe Hildebrand is on 2GB Nights with John Stanley on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm

Originally published as What on earth is going on with MasterChef?

More Stories

Show More
channel ten entertainment joe hildebrand masterchef opinion tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

        Premium Content Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

        Health Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has conceded her health staff are ‘exhausted’ after 2020. Queensland Health’s leave balance sheets shows the extent of the problem.

        • 28th Apr 2021 5:04 AM
        Qld kids positive in face of COVID-19

        Premium Content Qld kids positive in face of COVID-19

        Health Queensland kids positive in face of COVID-19

        • 28th Apr 2021 4:59 AM
        Alarm catches bumbling car thieves off guard

        Premium Content Alarm catches bumbling car thieves off guard

        News The victim of a car theft accosted two offenders in his front driveway

        Youth leaders take stand against violence

        Premium Content Youth leaders take stand against violence

        News Activities are planned from now into May to raise awareness in Ipswich