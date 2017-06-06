WHAT NEXT: How Ipswich will elect a new mayor

IPSWICH residents won't know who their new Mayor is for up to three months.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has this morning committed to take on the position of acting mayor until a by-election is carried out after Paul Pisasale announced his resignation today.

Cr Tully said there would be a by-election within three months and all sitting councillors, and other members of the public, would be eligible to run.

A Electoral Commission Queensland spokesperson confirmed all of Ipswich will have to vote at some stage within the next three months.

"I haven't given any commitment beyond the next three months to be the acting Mayor of the city," he said.

"There are a number of councillors I'm sure who would be considering nominating."

Cr Tully did not confirm or deny his intention to run for the position saying, at this point, he intended only to serve the three months.

What is a by-election?