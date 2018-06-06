Menu
Politics

What next week's state budget has in store for our region

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Jun 2018 5:08 AM
NEW road infrastructure and efforts to address the cost of living will feature in next week's state budget, Ipswich MPs believe.

On Tuesday Treasurer Jackie Trad will deliver her first, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's fourth, budget.

Ms Trad said her inaugural budget would be "focused on jobs and delivering on key priorities of health and education, and of course planning for the future".

Within the past few months, Members of Parliament have been asked to form an electorate priority list to the treasurer for consideration.

Few are privy to the content of the budget prior to its release.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen hoped more infrastructure funding would be provided for the growing electorate.

"The Premier has already announced that the upcoming budget will deliver $45 billion worth of infrastructure over the next four years," she said.

She hoped funding for "detailed planning" to upgrade the Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway interchange would be provided.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the budget should address the cost of living problems while delivering a positive economic future for Queensland.

"I want to see a surplus budget but in saying that I want the government to be mindful of the impact of the budget on household expenditure, not be cruel on the Queensland people," he said.

Mr Madden said his election pledge of $9.9 million for a performing arts centre at Ipswich State High School had already been fulfilled.

"My next number one item is an upgrade of the Mount Crosby Road Warrego Highway interchange," he said.

The Ipswich West MP expects about $18 million is needed to fix that road.

"That's not a huge amount," Mr Madden said.

"If I don't get it in the budget I'll keep fighting for it.

Mr Madden also cited several projects in Rosewood that he raised for attention.

An upgrade to a Rosewood stop would allow buses travelling between Toowoomba and Ipswich to stop, Mr Madden said.

 

An upgrade of the Rosewood Railway Station was also on the government's agenda.

Ipswich Queensland Times

