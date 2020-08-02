Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

What new aged care lockdown means for residents, families

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Aug 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTRA restrictions have been placed on residential aged care facilities in Ipswich to protect the most vulnerable members of the community from COVID-19.

New restrictions have been imposed on the Ipswich City Council and Scenic Rim Regional Council local government areas.

It means no personal visitors, including care and support visitors, are allowed to enter facilities and only those providing an 'essential purpose' will be granted entry.

End of life visits are still allowed.

Anyone entering a facility must wear a single use surgical face mask.

Residents cannot leave the facilities unless they are receiving health care, going to a funeral, for compassionate reasons or for an emergency.

The individual facility or Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young can provide an exemption for leave on compassionate reasons.

Operators must ensure staff are not working across multiple facilities as much as possible.

Anyone providing medical care must wear personal protective equipment.

The new restrictions came into effect from noon today.

More Stories

aged care
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Norths captain eager to make most of his final season

        premium_icon Norths captain eager to make most of his final season

        Rugby League Speedy Tigers make impressive start providing boost for club stalwarts.

        Best schoolboy footy featured in new program

        Best schoolboy footy featured in new program

        Rugby League The School Footy Show will go live on qt.com.au on Monday at 7pm.

        Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        premium_icon Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        Politics Embattled state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingon has broken her silence over the...