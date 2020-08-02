What new aged care lockdown means for residents, families

EXTRA restrictions have been placed on residential aged care facilities in Ipswich to protect the most vulnerable members of the community from COVID-19.

New restrictions have been imposed on the Ipswich City Council and Scenic Rim Regional Council local government areas.

It means no personal visitors, including care and support visitors, are allowed to enter facilities and only those providing an 'essential purpose' will be granted entry.

End of life visits are still allowed.

Anyone entering a facility must wear a single use surgical face mask.

Residents cannot leave the facilities unless they are receiving health care, going to a funeral, for compassionate reasons or for an emergency.

The individual facility or Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young can provide an exemption for leave on compassionate reasons.

Operators must ensure staff are not working across multiple facilities as much as possible.

Anyone providing medical care must wear personal protective equipment.

The new restrictions came into effect from noon today.