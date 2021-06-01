What must happen to protect Melbourne from Indian variant

The gap between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine must be cut from 12 to eight weeks to protect Melburnians against the Indian variant, experts have said.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are only 33 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the Indian variant B. 1.617 after one dose.

And the possibility of mixing and matching doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines should also be considered after evidence emerged from Spain that this produced a stronger immune response to the pandemic virus.

Already an aged care worker in Melbourne who had just a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been infected with the Indian variant, reinforcing one dose is not enough.

The gap between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine must be cut from 12 to eight weeks to protect Melburnians against the Indian variant, experts have said. Picture: David Caird

Research released last week showed both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were only 33 per cent effective against the Indian variant circulating in Melbourne.

"After the second dose Pfizer's about 88 per cent effective and AstraZeneca, 60 per cent," Melbourne University infectious diseases expert Professor Fiona Russell said.

Longer term, the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the variant was likely to improve as it needs more time than the Pfizer jab to peak, she said.

The research, by Public Health England which was yet to be peer reviewed, only looked at effectiveness at two weeks after the second jab.

"If it was me I would be recommending for people in aged care bringing forward the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to eight weeks," she said.

University of Sydney infectious diseases physician Professor Robert Booy agreed.

"One dose is not going to be enough if the Indian variant gets out of control in Melbourne," he said.

"If we want to do something about it, one thing we could do is to move the AstraZeneca booster up to eight weeks," he said.

A UK study showed the optimum gap between doses was 12 weeks but it also worked well after an eight week gap.

"So, yes, it does look better after 12 but it looks moderately good after eight," he said.

Prof. Booy said the federal government could also move more Pfizer doses into Victoria because that vaccine only requires a three-week wait between dose, he said.

Fast tracking the Moderna vaccine as well as mixing and matching vaccines were other options.

New research from Spain, which has yet to be peer reviewed, showed dosing someone with AstraZeneca first and then eight weeks later giving them a Pfizer vaccine produced more antibodies than giving them two doses of AstraZeneca.

Several countries in Europe are already advising younger people given a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to have Pfizer as their second dose because of the risk of rare blood clots.

Next week a bigger UK study where vaccine brands were mixed and matched is expected to report.

The UK study has already found people who mix and match vaccines are more likely to experience side effects.

"If you give AstraZeneca then Pfizer or Pfizer than AstraZeneca, you'll get a higher side effects rate. For example, fever and chills would be between 30 and 40 per cent, whereas if you give to have the same fever and chills are between 10 and 20 per cent," Prof. Booy said.

Both experts urged all Australians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible with whatever vaccine was available.

The vaccines that we've got in Australia are essentially the same in terms of effectiveness Prof. Russell said.

"Don't delay, get your shot, whatever is offered to you, get in now," she said.

"Vaccines aren't something to sort of like handbags, you don't go sort of shopping for the best brand. The two vaccines are equally effective," she said.

Originally published as What must happen to protect Melb from Indian variant