What this man was doing with drugs in a church yard

IT was pre-dawn gloom when police spotted a car leaving a Goodna churchyard.

Suspicions heightened, the officers knew there was no 4am pastoral sermons so the car was stopped.

During a chat with its driver and passenger a crystal substance was found - ice.

Joshua Aaron Bradley, 24, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug at 4am on Thursday, October 4, in Church Street Goodna.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police saw the car exiting the driveway of the church. And when intercepted Bradley was a passenger.

A back pack identified as his was searched and a yellow sharps container found.

A crystal substance weighing .8 of a gram was inside, Bradley saying it was ice.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Bradley $450 - sent to SPER for a repayment plan.