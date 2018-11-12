Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

What this man was doing with drugs in a church yard

Ross Irby
by
12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was pre-dawn gloom when police spotted a car leaving a Goodna churchyard.

Suspicions heightened, the officers knew there was no 4am pastoral sermons so the car was stopped.

During a chat with its driver and passenger a crystal substance was found - ice.

Joshua Aaron Bradley, 24, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug at 4am on Thursday, October 4, in Church Street Goodna.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police saw the car exiting the driveway of the church. And when intercepted Bradley was a passenger.

A back pack identified as his was searched and a yellow sharps container found.

A crystal substance weighing .8 of a gram was inside, Bradley saying it was ice.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Bradley $450 - sent to SPER for a repayment plan.

Related Items

Show More
drug crime goodna ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Zombie' truckie blames ant bites for alleged offences

    premium_icon 'Zombie' truckie blames ant bites for alleged offences

    Crime Witnesses find driver wearing only shorts and footy head gear after alleged erractic driving

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Names of 25 convicted Ipswich drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon Names of 25 convicted Ipswich drink and drug drivers

    Crime A man's 'dumb mistake' cost him his licence

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Ipswich suburb among best in price growth

    premium_icon Ipswich suburb among best in price growth

    Property About 70 suburbs delivered double-digit growth in the past 12 months

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Man shot dead by police at Ipswich hospital identified

    premium_icon Man shot dead by police at Ipswich hospital identified

    Crime Police have shot dead a man they were guarding at Ipswich Hospital

    Local Partners