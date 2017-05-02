What makes this Ipswich cafe special

IPSWICH is home to some amazing restaurants and cafes.

An exciting addition is the number of suburban cafes opening and drawing a solid following.

Richy's at 90 Woodend Road, Woodend is a great example of this.

The cafe will clock up three years of operation next month and co-owners Ailsa and Hans Andersen are thrilled by the support of the local community.

"We open 7.30am each day and close at 4pm except for Sunday when we close at 2pm. Monday is the only day we close.

It works well and matches what our customers want," Mrs Andersen said.

Richy's has a very homely feel, catering for those who want to dine in as well as for those seeking take-away.

It is a family enterprise supported by Bev Martin, a staff member and part of the Richy's family.

"I always loved catching up with friends at a café and having some time out, so now I get to do that for our customers," she said.

A look through the menu one notable feature is the range of gluten free products.

Today it is fairly standard but Ailsa and Hans have taken it to the next level with gluten free scones, quiche, cakes and savoury foods, also sandwiches.

"We have a good range of cakes, slices, cheesecakes and biscuits.

"We have filos, frittatas, pizza, pies, pasties and a range of toasted sandwiches," Mrs Andersen said.

The former corner store, home to Richy's, was another coffee shop, professional offices and from the outset selling groceries to locals.

"When we bought the premises we found out that it was in fact required to still sell convenience products.

We have a separate space away from the coffee shop where we do have bread, milk and basic grocery items," Mrs Andersen said.

