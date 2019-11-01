What LNP’s Bradfield Scheme means for the Lockyer

Members of the Lockyer Water Users Forum chat with LNP MPs Deb Frecklington and Jim McDonald. Mr McDonald said the opposition’s New Bradfield Scheme commitment in no way precludes funding for the Water Collaborative’s project to secure irrigation in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: Ali Kuchel

LOCKYER Valley irrigators haven't been over looked, despite the announcement of funding for an ambitious plan to divert water to western Queensland farmers.

The state opposition last night announced if it were to win next year's election, it would fund advanced planning for the multi-billion dollar project, with $20 million commitment.

There were concerns among some irrigators the move could rob funding from the Lockyer Valley-Somerset Water Collaborative's wivenhoe pipeline project.

The Wivenhoe project would would transfer water from Wivenhoe Dam to local storage dams in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions for distribution to irrigators, ensuring water security for the region in times of drought.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said he remains committed to seeing the Wivenhoe pipeline project completed, and that the LNP's New Bradfield Scheme wouldn't preclude it.

The New Bradfield Scheme would harvest water from the far-north which would be used to irrigate around 80,000 square kilometres of rich blacksoil plains to the south and west of Hughenden.

The water would then be diverted into the Warrego River.

Mr McDonald said the news was exciting, but he committed to continuing to fight for the Lockyer Valley's own water security.

"I need to stress that the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative's project has already been through the first stage of studies, and is a project well ahead of the planning of (the Bradfield Scheme)," Mr McDonald said.

Lockyer Water Users Forum spokesperson Gordon Van der Est was positive about the move, and reiterated Mr McDonald's point.

"We're already ahead of them," Mr Van der Est said.

"They're embarking on an journey that we're already on … we're probably three to four years ahead of them."

He welcomed the announcement, and said this kind of long-term planning was what the agriculture sector needed.

"It's about being able to produce year in year out and drought proof agricultural areas," he said.

Jim McDonald downplayed concerns the project could stall if the region was to receive drought breaking rain due to a lack of political willpower.

"The study is in train - and we'll be fighting to get the money from the current government, and if they don't fund it I'll be fighting to see our LNP (fund it)," he said.

LWUF's Gordan Van der Est was similarly confident the project would see the light of day.

"It's gone beyond that. If there's drought breaking rain that's great, but it doesn't change it at all - there'll be another drought," he said.

The LNP admitted in its announcment the New Bradfield Scheme would require billions of dollars and take over a decade to construct, but Mr McDonald said the new policy wouldn't preclude support for the Wivenhoe supply project.

However, he felt the opposition couldn't commit to funding the Lockyer scheme until the release of the final studies next year.

Despite this, he felt confident the LNP would fund the project were they to win the election, and said he would continue to lobby both his own party and the Labor government to commit cash.

"I will be fighting tooth and nail to see our project completed and funded," he said.

"We've just got to finalise those reports, and I look forward to that and being able to celebrate a decision."

Leader of the opposition and member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said she was committed to investing in water infrastructure, and the New Bradfield Scheme would not stop other projects from proceeding.

"I am a strong supporter of the Lockyer Valley-Somerset Water Collaborative and the work being done to secure water infrastructure for the region," Mrs Frecklington said.

"Many of the producers who will benefit from this project are within my electorate of Nanango and I have been working closely with them for many years."