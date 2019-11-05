What jockeys told Melbourne Cup protest

Frankie Dettori and Master of Reality close in on Il Paradiso and winner Vow and Declare in the run to the line. Picture: Michael Dodge.

HIGH drama has engulfed the Melbourne Cup and second place re-awarded after a stewards protest.

Racing Victoria officials launched the inquiry - not the jockeys or trainers - and determined that star Italian jockey Frankie Dettori had shifted his mount Master Of Reality and impeded the run of Il Paradiso at the finish of the race.

Il Paradiso jockey Wayne Lordan maintained that he had not felt it had made a difference to his horse's finishing position but stewards believed otherwise.

"I've come from a long way back," Lordan said in the hearing.

"As I was getting there … I didn't have to stop riding. It was very close at the line. I didn't know how much of a difference it made.

"We have got tight, but I honestly don't know how much of a difference it made.

"I'm not sure (how much). It was very close to the line.

"My horse didn't back out of it. He's a very tough horse and he kept running through it.

"I didn't feel it (that I lost momentum)."

Frankie Dettori and Master of Reality close in on Il Paradiso and winner Vow and Declare in the run to the line. Picture: Michael Dodge.

Dettori - who has thus far refused to speak to the media - said that he considered there to be no issue.

He will face stewards again after the final

race to determine his penalty.

"He was going left," Dettori said in the hearing.

"I put both hands on the rein and straightened him up. They had plenty of room to move through."

Second place was awarded to Prince Of Arran.

Dettori had earlier said that "I feel like I could cry" having fallen short in his 17th tilt at the famous race.

Meanwhile, Michael Walker was banned for excessive whip use on third placegetter Prince Of Arran.

Walker used the whip 12 times prior to the 100m.

He plead guilty and was hit with a seven-meeting ban, starting on Thursday night, and a $10,000 fine.

"I broke the rules that we have in place," he said.

"I'm not one that generally breaks the rules with regards to whip.

"It's the Melbourne Cup. I was just throwing everything to see if I could win the race. It's not like it was a maiden at Echuca. It's the Melbourne Cup."

All jockeys were reminded via text message this week of heightened penalties due to the extra focus on this week's meetings.

