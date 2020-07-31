Menu
James Sedman is the Queensland Board Member for Dear Dyslexic, an organisation working to change the world of dyslexics through storytelling.
What its like to live with dyslexia

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
31st Jul 2020 6:00 PM
AN IPSWICH man living with dyslexia is on a mission to spread awareness about the condition’s strengths by helping share the faces of those living with dyslexia across the country.

James Sedman is the Queensland Board Member for Dear Dyslexic, an organisation working to change the world of dyslexics through storytelling.

The organisation is running a national self-portrait competition to find as many faces across Australia.

“At Dear Dyslexic, we realise that dyslexia is a hidden disease and it a disease or a condition that people are often ashamed with and therefore not usually like to share their face or associate with the condition themselves,” Mr Sedman said.

“So it’s really trying to remove that stigma and give dyslexics the opportunity to really express themselves and express what having the condition actually means to them and bring it out into the open.”

Around 1 in 10 Australians has dyslexia, and there is no cure.

It is a lifelong condition which impacts a person’s ability to read, which in turn makes it harder to get an education and to function in the modern workplace, which more and more relies on written communication.

“Most dyslexics have a little bit of a unique way of looking at the world, looking at problems, and therefore they can actually find innovative solutions.” Mr Sedman said.

“It does often have a link to artistic ability too, so again, a different lens, often results in some unique and interesting concepts and perceptions.

“I’m a dyslexic myself and I just thought who can I help and how best can I help individuals out there with dyslexia.”

DDF will hold a national competition to find the top 12 self-portraits by people with dyslexia, dyscalculia (an inability to use numbers) and dysgraphia (an inability to write) and these top portraits will form the DDF 2021 calendar.

Entries will be open for submission between 1 July and 31 August and must be original works by the entrant.

More information can be found at deardyslexic.com

