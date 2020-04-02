Menu
CORONAVIRUS: Testing for Coronavirus isn’t a pleasant procedure according to those who’ve experienced it.
What it’s actually like to be tested for coronavirus

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
HAVING a stick shoved up your nose and wiggled around doesn’t sound fun at the best of times – but when you’re sick and scared, it’s a real pain.

Adare mother Amy Donaldson was tested for COVID-19 last month after she became ill following a cruise.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Where can you get tested in the West Moreton

Ms Donaldson said the experience wasn’t like a simple flu test – and something she never wanted to deal with again.

“They put the speculum in really far … up my nose,” Ms Donaldson said.

“It just felt 10 times worse than all the other times I’ve tested for influenza over the years.”

The testing for the virus involves inserting a swab – essentially a big cotton-tip – to the back of the nose to take mucus samples.

READ MORE: Home-brew kits selling faster than stores can restock

Swabs are also taken from the back of the throat and patients are often asked to also cough up sputum for further testing.

SORE THROAT: Amy Donaldson and her husband Geoff, were on a cruise when Amy began to develop a sore throat.
Doctors swabbed both nostrils and the back of Mrs Donaldson’s throat, and as she was already feeling ill, Ms Donaldson found the process far from comfortable.

“I don’t think I’m a drama queen or anything like that. I’ve got a pretty high pain tolerance, but it was definitely uncomfortable and I’m not keen on ever getting tested for it again,” she said.

READ MORE: Lockyer mum tested for COVID-19 after returning from cruise

Ms Donaldson said the testing process was just another reason to follow health advice to avoid catching the illness.

If you’re in the West Moreton region and you’re concerned you may have caught coronavirus, you can call a hotline by phoning 3413 7199.

The hotline is operated by registered nurses at Ipswich Hospital between 8am and 8pm and specialises in coronavirus inquiries.

