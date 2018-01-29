Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What is this 'very strange' thing washed up on a beach?

Strange object washed up on Airforce Beach, Evans Head.
Strange object washed up on Airforce Beach, Evans Head. Ken Miles
Samantha Poate
by

AN UNIDENTIFIED object has washed up on a North Coast beach overnight.

Evans Head local Ken Miles was down at Airforce Beach at 10am today when he came across a "strange thing".

"I haven't seen anything like it before," he said.

He described it as two pieces of 3m-long PVC piping, wrapped together in black plastic, then wrapped in fishing net.

Then there is a clear plastic dome on it with "Falcon" written in black text which has faded.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Inside (the dome) it looks very mechanical but it's not attached to the initial pipes," Mr Miles said.

"I lifted one end, the PVC is quite light, it would float like crazy."

Mr Miles said it was still there when he left the beach this morning, about 200m away from the four-wheel-drive entrance.

"I don't know when it got washed up but it wasn't yesterday because I was on the beach," he said.

Mr Miles said he only had one guess as to what it could be.

"The only thing that comes to mind is that it could be a beacon they use for long line fishing," Mr Miles said.

"It could be someone's idea of a joke but it's too old looking."

"We get a lot of stuff washed up at Airforce over many, many years."

Do you know what the object is? Send us an email: news@northernstar.com.au

Topics:  airforce beach evans head strange object

Lismore Northern Star
January will end with a lunar trifecta to eclipse all others

January will end with a lunar trifecta to eclipse all others

SOMETHING extremely rare is set to appear in the sky later this month as three lunar phenomena converge at the same time.

Advocacy group pushes Ipswich MPs to support assisted dying

FUTURE: Dying with Dignity hopes access to voluntary euthanasia will be on the agenda of Queensland politicians.

Dying with Dignity Queensland will survey politicians

Restaurant's shock closure at popular shopping centre

Generic closed sign

It closed permanently at the weekend

Wyaralong Dam brings back lots of memories

FUN DAY OUT: Scott Bennie with his sons. The family went riding out near Wyaralong Dam.

A special trip for the Bennie family

Local Partners