What is the future of the three Target stores in Ipswich?

THE three Target stores in Ipswich don't appear as though they will impacted by the business' restructuring.

But Target could not confirm how local stores will be affected going forward.

The retail chain's owner Wesfarmers will close 10-25 large format stores and 50 Target Country stores next year.

About 50 stores across the country, including the one in Gatton, will be converted into Kmarts.

Target said the move was made in an effort to "improve the commercial viability of the business" and to support its thousands of employees.

It stated "all remaining Target stores (that won't close or converted) will continue trading as Target."

This covers the stores in Ipswich, Springfield and Redbank Plains.

"The network will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis to support our transition to a smaller, more focused and more optimised business," a statement on its website read.

When asked by the QT about the future of these three stores and how they might change, Target chose not to comment.