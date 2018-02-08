Menu
What is our obsession with Kmart?

An expert reveals what he believes lies behind our obsession with the retail giant. Contributed
Myjanne Jensen
by

EVERYBODY loves a bargain and nothing screams affordable living like Kmart.

With calls yesterday for the retail giant to open in Springfield, the Springfield Daily Record was interested in understanding what could be said about our obsession with the store.

University of Southern Queensland marketing and consumer behaviour researcher Dr Rumman Hassan said he believed Kmart's appeal was largely due to its product assortment and competitive pricing strategy.

"Kmart enhances customer value by employing an everyday low pricing strategy (EDLP) which keeps prices low on a daily basis," Dr Hassan said.

"I think Kmart appeals to a wide array of demographic segments and while the product choice of these segments do vary, it offers a plethora of products to choose from for customers from different demographic segments."

While Dr Hassan couldn't say whether Kmart's popularity meant a new era of discount retail offerings, he did believe the future looked bright for the company.

"I'm not sure if we can make a general assessment on the future of all retail stores on the basis of Kmart's popularity as we are also seeing the growth of online sellers like Amazon," he said.

"I do think however, what people are really looking for is value, so for example, receiving more benefits and incurring lesser costs.

"I anticipate that retailers who offer greater value than their competition will continue to grow in the days to come."

Topics:  consumer psychology dr rumman hassan kmart australia orion springfield central usq

