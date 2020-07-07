What is next for Ipswich CBD eyesore ten years on from flood

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD.

IT is back to the drawing board to determine the future of the Ipswich Transit Centre, close to a decade after it was inundated by flood waters.

The site is owned by the State Government and turning it into parkland or a performing arts centre was mooted in the past.

Discussions are taking place between the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Ipswich City Council to determine what comes next.

It is understood demolishing the building has been ruled out as it would cost tens of millions of dollars to do so.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new Ipswich City Council is "not interested" in the transit centre.

"I've said to (Transport Minister Mark Bailey) we need to do something with the site," she said.

"The department are currently investigating.

The Ipswich Transit Centre was flooded in 2011.

"There's been a few ideas floated around.

"We need to get the department to do some investigating first about what options are open to us … before we start canvassing anything further.

"I really want to get something tangible off the ground."

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said the council would continue to work with the State Government to "get the best outcome for our city".

"This is a State Government asset and council officers are working with (the Department of Transport and Main Roads) to determine an approach for developing a strategy for the future of the transit centre," she said.

A department spokesperson said discussions are taking place with the council on planning requirements and land use options as part of the CBD redevelopment.

